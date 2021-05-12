Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Covid-19 vaccine registration for Pakistanis over 30 begins May 16

Asad Umar announced the news on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Covid-19 vaccine registration for Pakistanis over 30 begins May 16

Photo: File

The registration for COVID-19 vaccination for Pakistanis of and above the age of 30 will begin from April 16, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced on Wednesday.

“As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” he tweeted.

Registration for people of and above 40 is ongoing. The minister recently said that walk-in vaccination for the age group has begun as well. People can now visit any vaccination centre and get their COVID-19 shot.

Read about vaccines available in Pakistan here.

On May 9, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said 1.2 million more vaccines bought by the government are expected to arrive soon.

Earlier, NCOC head Umar said that the first batch of locally formulated Chinese-made Cansino vaccine will be available by the end of May.

The Cansino COVID-19 vaccine Convidecia is being processed at the National Institute of Health plant. The single-dose shot is the first coronavirus vaccine being prepared in Pakistan. Experts from China are helping with the process.

In the last 24 hours, 104 people died from the deadly virus across the country, while 2,896 new cases were reported. The infection rate has called to 7.42%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar Coronavirus government updates vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.