Covid-19 vaccine registration for Pakistanis over 30 begins May 16

The registration for COVID-19 vaccination for Pakistanis of and above the age of 30 will begin from April 16, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced on Wednesday.

“As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” he tweeted.

As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated. Starting sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 12, 2021

Registration for people of and above 40 is ongoing. The minister recently said that walk-in vaccination for the age group has begun as well. People can now visit any vaccination centre and get their COVID-19 shot.

On May 9, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said 1.2 million more vaccines bought by the government are expected to arrive soon.

Earlier, NCOC head Umar said that the first batch of locally formulated Chinese-made Cansino vaccine will be available by the end of May.

The Cansino COVID-19 vaccine Convidecia is being processed at the National Institute of Health plant. The single-dose shot is the first coronavirus vaccine being prepared in Pakistan. Experts from China are helping with the process.

In the last 24 hours, 104 people died from the deadly virus across the country, while 2,896 new cases were reported. The infection rate has called to 7.42%.

