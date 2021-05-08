COVID-19: Mass vaccination centre set up at Karachi Expo Centre

Listen to the story

The Sindh government has set up a coronavirus mass vaccination centre at Karachi Expo Centre.

It will be functional from Sunday, May 9.

The centre will operate round the clock and has a capacity to vaccinate 30,000 people daily.

It is equipped with essential facilities to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said the Sindh health department.

The centre is Pakistan’s largest coronavirus vaccination centre, the department added.

It was established on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

