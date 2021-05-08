COVID-19: Mass vaccination centre set up at Karachi Expo Centre

It will be open 24 hours
The Sindh government has set up a coronavirus mass vaccination centre at Karachi Expo Centre.
It will be functional from Sunday, May 9.
The centre will operate round the clock and has a capacity to vaccinate 30,000 people daily.
It is equipped with essential facilities to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said the Sindh health department.
The centre is Pakistan’s largest coronavirus vaccination centre, the department added.
It was established on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.