COVID-19: Mass vaccination centre set up at Karachi Expo Centre

Posted: May 8, 2021
Posted: May 8, 2021
The Sindh government has set up a coronavirus mass vaccination centre at Karachi Expo Centre. It will be functional from Sunday, May 9. The centre will operate round the clock and has a capacity to vaccinate 30,000 people daily. It is equipped with essential facilities to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said the Sindh health department. The centre is Pakistan's largest coronavirus vaccination centre, the department added. It was established on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
