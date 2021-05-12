Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Health

COVID-19 levels might worsen after Eid, warns Sindh CM

Highest positivity recorded last week of Ramazan

Posted: May 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
People shopping at an Eid bazar in Karachi, May 6, 2021. Photo: Online

The last week of Ramazan this year has had the highest COVID-19 positivity in the month and the situation could worsen after Eid, warned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday. At a meeting of the COVID-19 task force, the chief minister shared the statistics for the month. In the first week, case positivity was 4.71% and 23 deaths were recorded. During the second week, this rose to 6.31% and 43 deaths. Positivity increased to 6.96% in the third week and the toll shot up to 62. The fourth week saw the highest, 7.08%, case positivity and 64 deaths. Last year, Eid was on May 20. Because people are meeting each other and holding social gatherings there was a rise of 30% in the number of COVID-19 cases, Shah said. "I fear something similar will happen this year if people aren't careful. I appeal to you all, ask your relatives to stay home." He directed that the mass vaccination centre at Expo Centre to remain open on Eid. All vaccination centres in the province should stay open on Eid, he said. After Eid, centres should be set up in DHQs in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and other districts so we can inoculate more people, he added. The CM asked the task force to establish new centres in Karachi. Sindh COVID-19 situation in Ramazan 2020: first week: case positivity was 12.57%, 44 deaths recordedsecond week: 14.24% positivity, 50 deathsthird week: 15.49% positivity, 79 deathsfourth week: 16.99% positivity, 77 deaths Sindh allows takeaway services at restaurants At the task force meeting, the government also decided to resume takeaway services at restaurants across the province. People will be allowed to pick up food in their cars but outdoor dining has been strictly prohibited. Restaurants setting up chairs or tables outside the eateries will be fined and sealed. Earlier this month, restaurants were allowed to deliver food only after Maghrib. On May 9, the government imposed an Eid lockdown in the province till May 16. Grocery stores could remain open till 6pm. Sea View, Hawke's Bay, Sandspit, and other tourist spots will remain closed for public.
