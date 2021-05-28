Coronavirus: Health ministry confirms Indian variant detected in Pakistan

Ministry of National Health Services confirmed Friday the presence of Indian variant of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

It said that one case of the Indian variant and seven of South African variant were found in samples collected three weeks back. The ministry has started tracing of both variants.

It said that coronavirus SOPs need to be followed even more strictly now. People should wear masks and get vaccinated, it said.

Pakistan had placed a travel ban on April 20 on all incoming passengers from India over fears of the “double mutant” coronavirus variant.

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organisation report said Wednesday.