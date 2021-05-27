Can people receiving Covid-19 vaccines die in next two years?

The world is rife with misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines nowadays. One such myth is that the ones receiving the jabs could die within the next two years. Is that true?Watch the video to know what Pakistani scientist Dr Atta-ur-Rahman has to say in this regard.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
What causes postpartum?, How long is a mother considered postpartum?, How soon after pregnancy do you get emotional?, What are some common postpartum complications?, Postpartum depression symptoms, Postpartum psychosis, Postpartum depression treatment, Postpartum depression duration, pregnancy depression, postpartum emotions, depression during pregnancy, What's it called when you hate your baby?, Is hating your baby normal?, What do I do if I don't like my baby?, I hate my baby, postnatal depression and anxiet