HOME > Health

Vaccination for people over 40 starts May 3: Asad Umar

Daily vaccinations cross 100,000 second day in a row

Posted: Apr 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Vaccination for people over 40 starts May 3: Asad Umar

A health worker fills a syringe of the Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi. Photo: Online

Pakistanis above 40 years will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from May 3, announced Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre, on Thursday.

Registration for those in the age group 40 to 49 years is underway and picking up pace, Umar said on Twitter.

They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/.

Daily vaccinations crossed the 100,000 mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years had started on Wednesday.

Everyone in this age group can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre, said Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s assistant for health.

Dr Sultan had also shared the number of COVID-19 vaccines the government had procured so far.

Coronavirus government updates vaccine updates
 
