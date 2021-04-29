Vaccination for people over 40 starts May 3: Asad Umar

Pakistanis above 40 years will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from May 3, announced Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre, on Thursday.

Registration for those in the age group 40 to 49 years is underway and picking up pace, Umar said on Twitter.

They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/.

Daily vaccinations crossed the 100,000 mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years had started on Wednesday.

Everyone in this age group can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre, said Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s assistant for health.

Dr Sultan had also shared the number of COVID-19 vaccines the government had procured so far.

Snapshot – vaccine arrivals (doses)



Jan 500,000

Feb 700,000

Mar 1,060,000

Apr 3,000,000

May 6,700,000 [expctd]

Jun 6,300,000 [expctd]



Of ~18.7 mln doses [rec’d & expected] until Jun, ~78% are via purchase by govt



