Vaccination centres to operate in two shifts in Ramazan: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre announced on Thursday Ramazan timings for COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country.

The centres will operate in two shifts in all provinces. The NCOC also provided contact numbers for major centres in a post on Twitter.

Vaccination timings in different Federating Units during ramzan and contact numbers of major vaccination centers are given in attachments. pic.twitter.com/XDHCvshiB5 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 14, 2021

Here are the timings:

Punjab

10am to 4pm for the first shift

9pm to 1am for the second shift

Sindh

9am to 1pm

8:30pm to 12am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

10am to 2pm

10pm to 1 am

Balochistan

9am to 1pm

8pm to 12am

Gilgit-Baltistan

10am to 2pm

9pm to 12am

Islamabad

12pm (noon) to 4pm

8pm to 12am

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9am to 2pm

8pm to 12am

The COVID-19 vaccine is being given free of cost to everyone over 50 years. The Chinese-made Sinopharm shot is being used. You can read more about registration here.

In the last 24 hours, 5,395 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country while 135 deaths were recorded. The total number of cases is 739,818 and the virus death toll is 15,872. Recoveries stand at 646,652.