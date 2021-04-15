Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Vaccination centres to operate in two shifts in Ramazan: NCOC

Centres will remain open till midnight

Posted: Apr 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Vaccination centres to operate in two shifts in Ramazan: NCOC

People registering for the Sinopharm vaccine at the Expo Centre in Lahore. Photo: Online

The National Command and Operation Centre announced on Thursday Ramazan timings for COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country.

The centres will operate in two shifts in all provinces. The NCOC also provided contact numbers for major centres in a post on Twitter.

Here are the timings:

Punjab

10am to 4pm for the first shift
9pm to 1am for the second shift

Sindh

9am to 1pm
8:30pm to 12am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

10am to 2pm
10pm to 1 am

Balochistan

9am to 1pm
8pm to 12am

Gilgit-Baltistan

10am to 2pm
9pm to 12am

Islamabad

12pm (noon) to 4pm
8pm to 12am

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9am to 2pm
8pm to 12am

The COVID-19 vaccine is being given free of cost to everyone over 50 years. The Chinese-made Sinopharm shot is being used. You can read more about registration here.

In the last 24 hours, 5,395 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country while 135 deaths were recorded. The total number of cases is 739,818 and the virus death toll is 15,872. Recoveries stand at 646,652.

