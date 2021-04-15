Vaccination centres to operate in two shifts in Ramazan: NCOC

Centres will remain open till midnight
The National Command and Operation Centre announced on Thursday Ramazan timings for COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country.
The centres will operate in two shifts in all provinces. The NCOC also provided contact numbers for major centres in a post on Twitter.
Vaccination timings in different Federating Units during ramzan and contact numbers of major vaccination centers are given in attachments.
Here are the timings:
10am to 4pm for the first shift
9pm to 1am for the second shift
9am to 1pm
8:30pm to 12am
10am to 2pm
10pm to 1 am
9am to 1pm
8pm to 12am
10am to 2pm
9pm to 12am
12pm (noon) to 4pm
8pm to 12am
9am to 2pm
8pm to 12am
The COVID-19 vaccine is being given free of cost to everyone over 50 years. The Chinese-made Sinopharm shot is being used. You can read more about registration here.
In the last 24 hours, 5,395 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country while 135 deaths were recorded. The total number of cases is 739,818 and the virus death toll is 15,872. Recoveries stand at 646,652.