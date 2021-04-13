Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

US regulators recommend halting J&J vaccine over blood clot fears

Six cases reported as FDA link between vaccines and clots

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US regulators recommend halting J&J vaccine over blood clot fears

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Top US health authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday.  The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted. "Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," it said. The regulator said that as of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the US. "CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA stated on Twitter. It said it was calling for the pause to allow healthcare providers to plan for "the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot." The CDC will convene an advisory committee Wednesday "to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases," the tweets continued.  It said a news conference was scheduled for later Tuesday morning.  The statement came days after the European Union's drug regulator said it is also reviewing possible blood clot cases in people given the J&J shot. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

Top US health authorities recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday. 

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the “potential significance” of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted. “Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause,” it said.

The regulator said that as of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the US.

“CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA stated on Twitter.

It said it was calling for the pause to allow healthcare providers to plan for “the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

The CDC will convene an advisory committee Wednesday “to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases,” the tweets continued. 

It said a news conference was scheduled for later Tuesday morning. 

The statement came days after the European Union’s drug regulator said it is also reviewing possible blood clot cases in people given the J&J shot. 

 
blood clots Coronavirus johnson & johnson vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
blood clots, blood clotting, johnson and johnson vaccine, covid vaccines, j&j blood clots, FDA, US, rare blood clots johnson and johnson vaccine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.