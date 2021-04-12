Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Third Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac approved in Pakistan

It has an efficacy of 50.7%

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A third Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved in Pakistan.  It was developed by the firm Sinovac Biotech. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan authorised the vaccine for emergency use, the National Institute of Health confirmed on Friday. It has been approved for everyone above 18 years. The NIH statement added that the authorisation will be reviewed every quarter keeping in view data regarding safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine. CoronaVac is an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine which has an efficacy of 50.7% against symptomatic cases, according to the China Global Television Network (CGTN). According to the World Health Organisation the threshold for vaccine effectiveness needs to be 50% or above. The efficacy was confirmed after Brazil released the trial results of the vaccine on Sunday.  The clinical trial included 12,400 volunteers. Results have been sent to the Lancet. The other two Chinese vaccines approved are Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV and CanSino's Convidecia.
