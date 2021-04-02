Sindh govt books 10m doses of China’s Cansino vaccine

The Sindh Government has written on Friday a letter of intent to AJM Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, the official distributor of the Cansino Bio COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan, for advance booking of 10million doses.

The letter was sent by the Sindh health department after a meeting of the Provincial Task Force. The company has been asked to share the schedule of delivery and the prices of the vaccine with the department for further process.

Pakistan received the first batch of the Chinese-made Cansino vaccine on March 30.

This is the vaccine whose phase 3 clinical trials were the first to be conducted in Pakistan.

The vaccine’s brand name is Convidecia.

By mid-April, three million doses of the vaccine will be procured, said Asad Umar, head of BCOC and Federal Planning Minister.

On March 21, the cabinet approved the prices of Russian and Chinese vaccines. According to a circular, one injection of China’s Convidecia vaccine will cost Rs4,225. Four doses of Sputnik V will cost Rs16,560.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline health workers and people above 60 years using the Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

How to register

Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.

You can send a text message from any mobile phone number.

The government will text message you back this information:

Your vaccine centre

The date

Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)

Vaccination centres are open from 9am to 5pm.

You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website: nims.nadra.gov.pk

Registration for everyone above 50 years opened last week