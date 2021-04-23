Rise in COVID-19 case positivity in Sindh alarming: CM

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in districts of Sindh is a warning sign, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Friday.

The positivity in Karachi is 8.9% and 16.64% in Hyderabad, he said at a meeting of the coronavirus task force.

Other districts are recording 2.72% case positivity, said Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

If people continue being careless cases will keep rising, Shah warned.

He gave a breakdown of coronavirus deaths in the province so far:

January: 431

February: 339

March: 151

April: 72 so far

There are 52 patients on the ventilator in Karachi as of now, the chief minister revealed, adding that there are 531 ventilators in the city.

Karachi will get an additional 70 ventilators, he said.

“We have also increased facilities in Sindh hospitals,” Shah said.

A total of 562,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were received on Thursday.

Hospitals received 541,809 doses.

Till now 393,740 doses have been used.

Overall, 257,121 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to health workers and people over 60 years and 136,610 second doses have been administered.

A total of 11,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine were received out of which 9,498 have been used.