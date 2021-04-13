Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Health

Punjab vaccination centres to operate in two shifts during Ramazan

Vaccination process will continue during the holy month

Posted: Apr 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Punjab vaccination centres to operate in two shifts during Ramazan

A picture of people getting the coronavirus vaccine at Lahore's Expo Centre. Photo: Online

The Punjab government has changed the timings of vaccinations centres for Ramazan.

The provincial government has decided that the centres will operate in two shifts during the holy month.

  • First shift: 10am to 4pm
  • Second shift: 9pm to 1am

The new timings will be applicable from first of Ramazan.

The district administration and Punjab Health Department have been considering imposing a complete lockdown in Lahore after the coronavirus positivity ratio in the city climbed to 19% on Monday.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has warned that if precautionary measures are not taken, the situation in Lahore will worsen.

There are zero ventilators at the Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital, Gangaram Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital and One Gate Hospital, she said.

The OPD section of the Jinnah Hospital has been shut for public.

“Oxygen beds at hospitals across Lahore have reached their 70% capacity,” Rashid said adding that a complete lockdown should therefore be imposed in Lahore.

The final decision regarding this will, however, be taken by the Punjab government.

Covid News vaccination centers
 
