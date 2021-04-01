Punjab to start home vaccination service for elderly, handicapped people

Elderly and handicapped people will be administered the coronavirus vaccine at their homes in Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced Thursday.

In a press conference in Lahore, the provincial chief minister said the government was starting the home vaccination service across Punjab.

The coronavirus has so far claimed 6,427 lives in Punjab alone, while the number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 223,181.

Provincial governments started Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in February. The authorities are currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and people above the age of 50.

The Punjab government will be buying 1 million doses of the vaccine on its own to facilitate more people in the province, CM Buzdar said.

He advised people to follow the SOPs and wear face masks.