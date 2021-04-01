Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Punjab to start home vaccination service for elderly, handicapped people

CM says will buy 1 million doses of vaccine

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Punjab to start home vaccination service for elderly, handicapped people
Listen to the story
Elderly and handicapped people will be administered the coronavirus vaccine at their homes in Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced Thursday. In a press conference in Lahore, the provincial chief minister said the government was starting the home vaccination service across Punjab. The coronavirus has so far claimed 6,427 lives in Punjab alone, while the number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 223,181. Provincial governments started Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in February. The authorities are currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and people above the age of 50. The Punjab government will be buying 1 million doses of the vaccine on its own to facilitate more people in the province, CM Buzdar said. He advised people to follow the SOPs and wear face masks.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Elderly and handicapped people will be administered the coronavirus vaccine at their homes in Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced Thursday.

In a press conference in Lahore, the provincial chief minister said the government was starting the home vaccination service across Punjab.

The coronavirus has so far claimed 6,427 lives in Punjab alone, while the number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 223,181.

Provincial governments started Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in February. The authorities are currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and people above the age of 50.

The Punjab government will be buying 1 million doses of the vaccine on its own to facilitate more people in the province, CM Buzdar said.

He advised people to follow the SOPs and wear face masks.

 
Coronavirus vaccine centers
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
covid 19 vaccine centre in Lahore, covid 19 vaccines list, covid 19 vaccine centre, Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.