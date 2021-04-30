Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Punjab to establish 10 more COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lahore

They will be for vaccination of people above 40 years

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab to establish 10 more COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lahore

A man receives the Sinopharm vaccine at Expo centre Lahore. Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Punjab government has decided to increase COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lahore. Public schools across the city will be converted into 10 new centres. This will bring the total number of vaccination centres to 14 in Lahore. These new centres will be for vaccination of people above 40 years. They will be set up in government schools at Wahdat Road, Ghode Shah, Raiwind, Jallo Mor, Kahna, Rattigan Road, Gujjarpura, Tajpura and Cantt. The decision was taken after the National Command and Operation Centre asked Punjab to increase centres. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said on Friday that the vaccination process is going smoothly in the province.          A helpline 042-99211136 has been set up to guide people about the availability of beds in hospitals, she said. People can also get information about beds and hospitals through Rescue 1122.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab government has decided to increase COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lahore.

Public schools across the city will be converted into 10 new centres. This will bring the total number of vaccination centres to 14 in Lahore.

These new centres will be for vaccination of people above 40 years.

They will be set up in government schools at Wahdat Road, Ghode Shah, Raiwind, Jallo Mor, Kahna, Rattigan Road, Gujjarpura, Tajpura and Cantt.

The decision was taken after the National Command and Operation Centre asked Punjab to increase centres.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said on Friday that the vaccination process is going smoothly in the province.         

A helpline 042-99211136 has been set up to guide people about the availability of beds in hospitals, she said.

People can also get information about beds and hospitals through Rescue 1122.

 
Coronavirus government updates Lahore vaccination centers
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
punjab covid news, punjab covid update, corona news pakistan, corona vaccine pakistan, covid vaccine pakistan, lahore vaccination centres, national command and operation centre, ncoc, lahore coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus vaccination centre timings
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.