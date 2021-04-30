Punjab to establish 10 more COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lahore

The Punjab government has decided to increase COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lahore.

Public schools across the city will be converted into 10 new centres. This will bring the total number of vaccination centres to 14 in Lahore.

These new centres will be for vaccination of people above 40 years.

They will be set up in government schools at Wahdat Road, Ghode Shah, Raiwind, Jallo Mor, Kahna, Rattigan Road, Gujjarpura, Tajpura and Cantt.

The decision was taken after the National Command and Operation Centre asked Punjab to increase centres.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said on Friday that the vaccination process is going smoothly in the province.

A helpline 042-99211136 has been set up to guide people about the availability of beds in hospitals, she said.

People can also get information about beds and hospitals through Rescue 1122.

