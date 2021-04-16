Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Health

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months

Says annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required

Posted: Apr 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

Photo: Pfizer

The head of Pfizer said in an interview aired Thursday that people will “likely” need a third dose of his company’s Covid-19 shot within six to 12 months of vaccination, while elsewhere defending the relatively higher cost of the jab.

CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.

“We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen,” Bourla told CNBC in an interview recorded on April 1.

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed,” he said, adding that variants will play a “key role.”

“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” he said.

Researchers currently don’t know how long vaccines provide protection against the coronavirus.

Pfizer published a study earlier this month that said its jab is more than 91 percent effective at protecting against the coronavirus, and more than 95 percent effective against severe cases of Covid-19 up to six months after the second dose.

But researchers say more data is needed to determine whether protection lasts after six months.

David Kessler, the head of US President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response team, warned a congressional committee on Thursday that Americans should expect to receive booster shots to defend against coronavirus variants.

“We don’t know everything at this moment,” he told the House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee. “We are studying the durability of the antibody response.

“It seems strong but there is some waning of that and no doubt the variants challenge” that, he said.

“I think for planning purposes, planning purposes only, I think we should expect that we may have to boost.”

Bourla also on Thursday defended the price of his company’s vaccine, saying they are saving lives and will not be sold to poor countries for a profit. 

Coronavirus Covid News pfizer vaccine updates
 
