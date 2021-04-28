Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan’s daily vaccinations cross 100,000 mark

Around 2.1 milllon people vaccinated so far: Asad Umar

Posted: Apr 28, 2021
A health worker giving shots to an elderly man at Shah Bhittai hospital, Hyderabad Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Coronavirus vaccinations in Pakistan surpassed a daily record of 100,000 on Tuesday, said head of the National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar on Wednesday. There were 117,852 vaccinations carried out the previous day, bringing the country’s total to 2.1 million, the minister said on Twitter.  More people have been registering for the vaccine lately, according to Umar. Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday. Total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852. Total vaccinations so far now 2.1 million. Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 28, 2021 Meanwhile, walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years started today (Wednesday). Everyone in this age group can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre, said Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister's assistant for health, on Twitter. Vaccine updateStarting today, those over the age of 50 years can get vaccinated at any nearby vaccine center. Please take along your CNIC & phone & get your vaccineFor those between 40 & 50 years, register by sending your CNIC on 1166 by SMS & wait for instructions— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) April 28, 2021 People between 40 and 50 years are also eligible for the shot but they would need to register first by sending their CNIC number to 1166.
Coronavirus vaccinations in Pakistan surpassed a daily record of 100,000 on Tuesday, said head of the National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar on Wednesday.

There were 117,852 vaccinations carried out the previous day, bringing the country’s total to 2.1 million, the minister said on Twitter. 

More people have been registering for the vaccine lately, according to Umar.

Meanwhile, walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years started today (Wednesday).

Everyone in this age group can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre, said Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s assistant for health, on Twitter.

People between 40 and 50 years are also eligible for the shot but they would need to register first by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

 
