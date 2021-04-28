Pakistan’s daily vaccinations cross 100,000 mark

Coronavirus vaccinations in Pakistan surpassed a daily record of 100,000 on Tuesday, said head of the National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar on Wednesday.

There were 117,852 vaccinations carried out the previous day, bringing the country’s total to 2.1 million, the minister said on Twitter.

More people have been registering for the vaccine lately, according to Umar.

Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday. Total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852. Total vaccinations so far now 2.1 million. Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years started today (Wednesday).

Everyone in this age group can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre, said Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s assistant for health, on Twitter.

Vaccine update



Starting today, those over the age of 50 years can get vaccinated at any nearby vaccine center. Please take along your CNIC & phone & get your vaccine



For those between 40 & 50 years, register by sending your CNIC on 1166 by SMS & wait for instructions — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) April 28, 2021

People between 40 and 50 years are also eligible for the shot but they would need to register first by sending their CNIC number to 1166.