Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

‘Pakistan’s critical COVID-19 patient numbers 30% higher than June peak’

Oxygen supply capacity under stress, says Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
‘Pakistan’s critical COVID-19 patient numbers 30% higher than June peak’

Photo: File

The third coronavirus wave in Pakistan continues to be deadly, with more patients in critical care now as compared to June 2020 peak, said Asad Umar, head of the National Command and Operations Centre, on Monday.

There are more than 4,500 critical COVID-19 patients in the country now, 30% higher than the number in June, Umar said on Twitter.

Hospitals across the country are filling up fast.

The NCOC chief lamented the low SOP compliance and warned in another tweet that the country was recording the worst numbers since the pandemic started.

“Our neighborhood in severe crises. Daily deaths in Iran more than 300 and India more than 1,600. Need for safety precautions greater than ever,” Umar said.

According to the latest government statistics, there are 4,515 critical patients and 82,276 active COVID-19 cases. 

Here’s a breakdown of active cases in the provinces:

  • Punjab:44,799
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13,614 
  • Islamabad: 12,632
  • Sindh: 7,848
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 2,322
  • Balochistan: 953
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 108

Pakistan reported 5,152 new infections on Monday, taking the national tally to 761,437. The positivity ratio is 8.56%.

Seventy-three deaths were recorded over 24 hours, with the death toll now 16,316. A total of 662,845 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

On Sunday, the country recorded the highest 149 deaths from coronavirus in a single day.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar Coronavirus Covid News
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavac vaccine china, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus vaccine efficacy, coronavac vaccine efficacy, covid vaccines in pakistan, coronavirus vaccine side effect in urdu, coronavirus vaccine side effect video, pakistan coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus update in pakistan today, covid vaccines update in pakistan, covid 19 vaccine news pakistan, covid vaccine pakistan india, vaccine in pakistan news, chinese vaccine in pakistan, astrazeneca vaccine side effect in urdu, samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan qari follows strict routine to perfect Quran recitation
Pakistan qari follows strict routine to perfect Quran recitation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.