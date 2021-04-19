‘Pakistan’s critical COVID-19 patient numbers 30% higher than June peak’

The third coronavirus wave in Pakistan continues to be deadly, with more patients in critical care now as compared to June 2020 peak, said Asad Umar, head of the National Command and Operations Centre, on Monday.

There are more than 4,500 critical COVID-19 patients in the country now, 30% higher than the number in June, Umar said on Twitter.

Hospital fill up continuing to grow. Critical care patients now above 4500, which is 30% higher than peak in june last year. Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress. Sop compliance remains low. We are making a huge mistake by not following sop’s — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 19, 2021

Hospitals across the country are filling up fast.

The NCOC chief lamented the low SOP compliance and warned in another tweet that the country was recording the worst numbers since the pandemic started.

“Our neighborhood in severe crises. Daily deaths in Iran more than 300 and India more than 1,600. Need for safety precautions greater than ever,” Umar said.

According to the latest government statistics, there are 4,515 critical patients and 82,276 active COVID-19 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases in the provinces:

Punjab:44,799

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13,614

Islamabad: 12,632

Sindh: 7,848

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 2,322

Balochistan: 953

Gilgit-Baltistan: 108

Pakistan reported 5,152 new infections on Monday, taking the national tally to 761,437. The positivity ratio is 8.56%.

Seventy-three deaths were recorded over 24 hours, with the death toll now 16,316. A total of 662,845 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

On Sunday, the country recorded the highest 149 deaths from coronavirus in a single day.