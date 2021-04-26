Pakistanis above 40 can register for coronavirus vaccine starting tomorrow

Pakistanis above 40 years can register for the coronavirus vaccination starting tomorrow (Tuesday), National Command Operation Center Head Asad Umar said.

“If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register,” the federal minister remarked. The decision was made during the NCOC meeting on Monday.

They have decided to open walk-in vaccination for people over 50 years.

To know more about vaccines available in Pakistan, read here.

On April 25, three special flights brought one million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China, a Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson confirmed.

Three Boeing-777 aircraft were sent to Beijing to receive one million doses of the vaccine. The first flight reached Islamabad last night, while the second returned early Sunday. The third special flight arrived in Islamabad this evening, the spokesperson added.

The vaccine doses were brought on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority.

