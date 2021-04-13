Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Health

Pakistan to receive 15m COVID-19 vaccine doses by May: minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed the news

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A health worker fills a syringe with the Sinopharm vaccine at Expo Centre Lahore. Photo: Online

Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by May through the vaccine alliance COVAX, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday. 

He said this in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Berlin, reported Radio Pakistan.

Qureshi also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Germany is the co-founder and biggest contributor to COVAX, which is a platform to ensure equal access to coronavirus vaccines, led by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund and World Health Organisation.

COVAX would supply 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said on January 30.

The doses will be of AstraZeneca-Oxford’s vaccine COVAXIN, which was manufactured at the Serum Institute of India.

In March, however, vaccine supplies were delayed after India decided to delay exports to meet its own domestic needs.

Pakistan has authorised five coronavirus vaccines for emergency use so far: AstraZeneca’s COVAXIN, Russia’s Sputnik V, and China’s Sinopharm, CanSino(Convidecia), and Sinovac (CoronaVac) vaccines.

The government is aiming to increase vaccination across the country by 2% to 3% after eid, Umar said Tuesday.

Talking to the media at the Islamabad Press Club on Tuesday, he said that presently 70,000 to 80,000 people are being vaccinated every day. “We are planning to increase the number to 150,000 to 200,000 after Eid.”

Umar said that vaccination in Pakistan started in a systematic way with the health workers getting injected first. “Over 600,000 health workers have been vaccinated so that they can smoothly inject other people.”

