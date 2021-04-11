Pakistan records highest single-day Covid-19 deaths since January 2021

Pakistan reported the highest number of deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus this year on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, in the last 24 hours, 114 people succumbed to the deadly virus, while over 5,000 new cases were reported for the fifth consecutive day.

Following this, the total death tally in the country has climbed to 15,443. There are 721,018 active cases in Pakistan. Of these, 4143 people are in critical care.

Here is a province-wide breakdown of active cases in the country:

Punjab – 39,098

Islamabad – 12,795

Sindh – 6,571

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 12,458

Balochistan – 696

Gilgit-Baltistan – 105

Azad Kashmir – 2,152

The coronavirus positivity ratio over the past 24 hours, on the other hand, has been recorded at 10.96%. Experts have declared the third wave of the virus lethal and more dangerous than the previous two waves.

Punjab announces SOPs for mosques

On Sunday, the Punjab government announced Ramazan SOPs for mosques across the province. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has made it compulsory for people to wear masks at all times.

Here are other instructions that were announced:

People above the age of 60, diagnosed with chronic diseases not allowed inside mosques

Three-foot distance between people during prayers

Markings to be made after every six feet

The NCOC will meet on April 13 to decide on new restrictions for Ramazan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in five localities of Peshawar. The areas have been sealed and people have been instructed to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Schools in virus hotspots have been closed and classes have been moved online as well.

Covid-19 vaccination

On Thursday, NCOC announced that coronavirus vaccination centres across the country will be closed on Fridays instead of Sundays.

There are around 1,000 vaccination centres in the country. On April 5, the forum revealed that more than 0.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Pakistan. A total of 936,383 doses have been given.

Some private hospitals have also started administering the COVID-19 cases, but they aren’t free. The government fixed a price of Rs12,000 for all private vaccines.