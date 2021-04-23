Pakistan issues guidelines to health workers for new Chinese-made vaccine

Pakistan’s health ministry has issued guidelines to the authorities regarding administering the new Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine to people.

According to the guidelines, only people above the age of 18 will be given the Sinovac vaccine. “The safety and efficacy of CoronaVac in children and adolescents below 18 have yet to be established,” the ministry said.

People will be given two doses of the Sinovac vaccine with a gap of 28 days.

Those with a history of allergic reaction to coronavirus vaccines or any of its components should not be given the SinoVac vaccine, the ministry said.

