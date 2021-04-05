Over 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Pakistan: NCOC

The National Command and Control Centre revealed on Monday that more than 0.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Pakistan.

A total of 936,383 doses have been given, the NCOC said on Twitter.

Weekly statistics of Vaccination in Country :

Total Doses administered: 936,383

Over the past week 265,831 doses were administered. It is not clear how many people have received just the first dose and how many have fully been vaccinated.

Pakistan has a population of more than 220 million. If we consider adults only, the country requires 110 million vaccine doses.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in the country so far.

A shipment of another 4 million doses is expected by the end of April.

The Pakistan government had so far been using the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine to inoculate people over 50 years. This was available free of cost.

The CanSino vaccine is now available too, mostly for people above 80 years. A total of 60,000 doses had been imported and up to three million doses are expected by mid-April. These will be prepared and packaged in Pakistan.

The private sector has started administering the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for around Rs12,000. There are 50,000 doses available and more are expected this week.

According to a Reuters report, private hospitals in Karachi ran out of vaccines Sunday.

