Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Over 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Pakistan: NCOC

The country has 2 million vaccine doses so far

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Over 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Pakistan: NCOC

A senior citizen receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Expo vaccine centre in Lahore. Photo: Online

The National Command and Control Centre revealed on Monday that more than 0.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Pakistan.

A total of 936,383 doses have been given, the NCOC said on Twitter. 

Over the past week 265,831 doses were administered. It is not clear how many people have received just the first dose and how many have fully been vaccinated. 

Pakistan has a population of more than 220 million. If we consider adults only, the country requires 110 million vaccine doses. 

Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in the country so far.  

A shipment of another 4 million doses is expected by the end of April. 

The Pakistan government had so far been using the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine to inoculate people over 50 years. This was available free of cost.

The CanSino vaccine is now available too, mostly for people above 80 years. A total of 60,000 doses had been imported and up to three million doses are expected by mid-April. These will be prepared and packaged in Pakistan.

The private sector has started administering the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for around Rs12,000. There are 50,000 doses available and more are expected this week.

According to a Reuters report, private hospitals in Karachi ran out of vaccines Sunday.

You can read about how to get registered and receive the Sputnik V shot here.

Find out how the four vaccines approved in Pakistan differ here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CanSino Coronavirus Covid News NCOC sinopharm vaccine Sputnik V vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
world autism day 2021, autism symptoms, world autism awareness day theme 2021, world autism awareness day, autism spectrum disorder, autism kids
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.