Only 5% of Pakistanis wear masks: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistanis need to strictly implement and follow the coronavirus SOPs as the country continues to battle the third wave of the virus, Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to PM on health, said Monday.

He remarked, in a media briefing, that the positivity rates have increased and it has increased the pressure on the country’s healthcare system. “We are worried about the availability of beds at hospitals.”

The data from April 1 to April 11 shows that people haven’t been serious about following the SOPs. Our research shows that 50% of hospitals have been taking precautionary measures, while most violations have been reported in the transport sector.

“We told cities to close all businesses and markets on certain days and found that they did not follow the instructions,” he said. Restaurants have opened indoor dining and less than 5% of Pakistanis wear masks in public in different cities.

Dr Sultan requested the people to take the virus seriously. “The virus is spreading at alarming rates and we need to be more cautious.”

He asked the ulema to help the government and spread awareness about SOP implementation.

Vaccination process

The special assistant said that the vaccination drive is ongoing in the country.

He said that people above 50 years should register themselves, and get their vaccination done. The COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will started March 30.

“Don’t think you don’t need to take precautions after receiving the vaccination,” he said. “Vaccines are not 100% effective.”

Pakistan launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3. The country is administering the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm to its workers.