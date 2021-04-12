Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Only 5% of Pakistanis wear masks: Dr Faisal Sultan

Says virus is spreading, people need to follow coronavirus SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Only 5% of Pakistanis wear masks: Dr Faisal Sultan

Photo: Online

Pakistanis need to strictly implement and follow the coronavirus SOPs as the country continues to battle the third wave of the virus, Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to PM on health, said Monday.

He remarked, in a media briefing, that the positivity rates have increased and it has increased the pressure on the country’s healthcare system. “We are worried about the availability of beds at hospitals.”

The data from April 1 to April 11 shows that people haven’t been serious about following the SOPs. Our research shows that 50% of hospitals have been taking precautionary measures, while most violations have been reported in the transport sector.

“We told cities to close all businesses and markets on certain days and found that they did not follow the instructions,” he said. Restaurants have opened indoor dining and less than 5% of Pakistanis wear masks in public in different cities.

Dr Sultan requested the people to take the virus seriously. “The virus is spreading at alarming rates and we need to be more cautious.”

He asked the ulema to help the government and spread awareness about SOP implementation.

Vaccination process

The special assistant said that the vaccination drive is ongoing in the country.

He said that people above 50 years should register themselves, and get their vaccination done. The COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will started March 30.

“Don’t think you don’t need to take precautions after receiving the vaccination,” he said. “Vaccines are not 100% effective.”

Pakistan launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3. The country is administering the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm to its workers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavaccine Covid News Dr Faisal Sultan NCOC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.