London man develops heart, kidney failure from ‘excessive’ energy drinks

A 21-year-old man in London developed heart failure and later kidney failure after consuming excessive energy drinks over two years, reported a BMJ case study in April.

He came to Guy’s and St Thomas hospital in London with shortness of breath and stomach swelling.

He had to be hospitalised for 58 days, an experience he described as “traumatising”.

Doctors treating him said: “Energy drink-induced cardiotoxicity was felt to be the most likely cause.”

They had considered an organ transplant after tests showed both his heart and kidneys had failed.

The man, not named in the report, said he had a 4-month history of weight loss and shortness of breath after exerting himself or while lying down.

There was no significant medical history or family history for heart disease. He was an ex-smoker, having stopped three years ago, said the study. He did not drink alcohol or use drugs.

The patient, however, had a history of regular energy drink consumption. He used to drink an average of four 500 mL cans daily.

The study adds that each can contains 160 mg of caffeine, taurine and other ingredients.

Separate analysis has shown that energy drinks also contain excessive sugar, artificial sweeteners, herbal supplements such as Ginseng, Gingko Biloba and Guarana and vitamin B.

These can cause irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, cardiac arrest, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, liver toxicity, nerve problems and dehydration.

The man recalled having symptoms of acidity, tremors and a racing heartbeat. Three months before admission he had to stop his university studies because of his ill health.

After his lengthy stay at the hospital, his heart symptoms have improved.

“However, it is difficult to predict the clinical course of recovery or potential for relapse,” said the study’s research team.

The study included multiple other examples of toxic effects of energy drinks.

“Energy drinks can pose a health risk in vulnerable groups including children, teenagers, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” says Harvard Health.

“Adults who choose to consume energy drinks should check the label for caffeine content and avoid high consumption (over 200 mg of caffeine per drink); consumption in combination with alcohol should be avoided.”