Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Karachi private hospitals start administering Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

It is available at OMI and South City so far

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Karachi private hospitals start administering Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Photo: sputnikvaccine.com

Listen to the story
Private hospitals in Karachi have started administering Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the general population. It is available at the Orthopaedic and Medical Institute (OMI) and South City hospital for now. For OMI, you need to get an appointment for vaccination first. You cannot just walk in. You will reach the adult vaccination centre through the hospital's emergency department. There are many signs leading to it. You will have to give your appointment details at the registration desk. The Sputnik V shot is available for around Rs13,000 at OMI. There is a post-vaccination waiting area where you will be observed for adverse events. Worldwide the side effects reported after the Russian vaccine have been pain at the injection site, headache and muscle aches. No severe adverse events have been reported. The timings for vaccination at OMI are 9am to 5pm. The process, however, ended around 2pm on Friday due to large influx of people who wanted to get the jab. South City's vaccine in-charge told SAMAA Digital that details will be shared later at night. There were some posts on social media claiming that the Aga Khan University Hospital was also vaccinating people with the Sputnik V shot. "We are currently only administering government provided Sinopharm vaccine," a spokesperson for the hospital told SAMAA Digital. "If and when that [Sputnik V administration] happens, we will communicate." A total of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine reached Pakistan on March 18. They were imported by the pharmaceutical firm, AGP Limited. The firm has distributed the doses to private hospitals. The Sindh High Court allowed on Thursday the sale of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Doses of the vaccine were handed over to AGP Limited on March 31, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan lawyer told the court. The court was informed that the price of the vaccine had been fixed at Rs8,449 per two doses. DRAP lawyer said that AGP Limited was given permission to import the vaccine before its prices were fixed. He requested the court to delay the sale permission by a week so the prices could be decided. What you need to know about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine  Sputnik is named after the first Soviet satellite sent into space in 1957It has been approved in 56 countries so farResearch shows it has an efficacy of 91.6%The vaccine has two doses given 21 days apartIt contains two different harmless adenovirus vectors (common cold virus) It can be stored at fridge temperatures from 2°C to 8°CInternationally, one dose of the vaccine costs less than $10 (Rs1,535) — This is a developing story.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Private hospitals in Karachi have started administering Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the general population.

It is available at the Orthopaedic and Medical Institute (OMI) and South City hospital for now.

For OMI, you need to get an appointment for vaccination first. You cannot just walk in.

You will reach the adult vaccination centre through the hospital’s emergency department. There are many signs leading to it. You will have to give your appointment details at the registration desk.

The Sputnik V shot is available for around Rs13,000 at OMI.

There is a post-vaccination waiting area where you will be observed for adverse events.

Worldwide the side effects reported after the Russian vaccine have been pain at the injection site, headache and muscle aches. No severe adverse events have been reported.

The timings for vaccination at OMI are 9am to 5pm.

The process, however, ended around 2pm on Friday due to large influx of people who wanted to get the jab.

South City’s vaccine in-charge told SAMAA Digital that details will be shared later at night.

There were some posts on social media claiming that the Aga Khan University Hospital was also vaccinating people with the Sputnik V shot.

“We are currently only administering government provided Sinopharm vaccine,” a spokesperson for the hospital told SAMAA Digital. “If and when that [Sputnik V administration] happens, we will communicate.”

A total of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine reached Pakistan on March 18. They were imported by the pharmaceutical firm, AGP Limited. The firm has distributed the doses to private hospitals.

The Sindh High Court allowed on Thursday the sale of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Doses of the vaccine were handed over to AGP Limited on March 31, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan lawyer told the court.

The court was informed that the price of the vaccine had been fixed at Rs8,449 per two doses.

DRAP lawyer said that AGP Limited was given permission to import the vaccine before its prices were fixed. He requested the court to delay the sale permission by a week so the prices could be decided.

What you need to know about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 

  • Sputnik is named after the first Soviet satellite sent into space in 1957
  • It has been approved in 56 countries so far
  • Research shows it has an efficacy of 91.6%
  • The vaccine has two doses given 21 days apart
  • It contains two different harmless adenovirus vectors (common cold virus)
  • It can be stored at fridge temperatures from 2°C to 8°C
  • Internationally, one dose of the vaccine costs less than $10 (Rs1,535)

This is a developing story.

 
Coronavirus Sputnik V vaccination centers vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
russia covid vaccine, pakistan covid vaccine, sputnik vaccine pakistan, russia COVID 19 vaccine Sputnik V, OMI hospital Karachi, South City hospital Karachi, Aga Khan University hospital Karachi, karachi Pakistan, vaccine updates Pakistan, Sammaurdunew, Sama urdo news, samaa urdu news, live sama tv, live samaa tv, pak news urdu, sama news live, samma newes
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.