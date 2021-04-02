Karachi private hospitals start administering Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Private hospitals in Karachi have started administering Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the general population.

It is available at the Orthopaedic and Medical Institute (OMI) and South City hospital for now.

For OMI, you need to get an appointment for vaccination first. You cannot just walk in.

You will reach the adult vaccination centre through the hospital’s emergency department. There are many signs leading to it. You will have to give your appointment details at the registration desk.

The Sputnik V shot is available for around Rs13,000 at OMI.

There is a post-vaccination waiting area where you will be observed for adverse events.

Worldwide the side effects reported after the Russian vaccine have been pain at the injection site, headache and muscle aches. No severe adverse events have been reported.

The timings for vaccination at OMI are 9am to 5pm.

The process, however, ended around 2pm on Friday due to large influx of people who wanted to get the jab.

South City’s vaccine in-charge told SAMAA Digital that details will be shared later at night.

There were some posts on social media claiming that the Aga Khan University Hospital was also vaccinating people with the Sputnik V shot.

“We are currently only administering government provided Sinopharm vaccine,” a spokesperson for the hospital told SAMAA Digital. “If and when that [Sputnik V administration] happens, we will communicate.”

A total of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine reached Pakistan on March 18. They were imported by the pharmaceutical firm, AGP Limited. The firm has distributed the doses to private hospitals.

The Sindh High Court allowed on Thursday the sale of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Doses of the vaccine were handed over to AGP Limited on March 31, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan lawyer told the court.

The court was informed that the price of the vaccine had been fixed at Rs8,449 per two doses.

DRAP lawyer said that AGP Limited was given permission to import the vaccine before its prices were fixed. He requested the court to delay the sale permission by a week so the prices could be decided.

What you need to know about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Sputnik is named after the first Soviet satellite sent into space in 1957

It has been approved in 56 countries so far

Research shows it has an efficacy of 91.6%

The vaccine has two doses given 21 days apart

It contains two different harmless adenovirus vectors (common cold virus)

It can be stored at fridge temperatures from 2°C to 8°C

Internationally, one dose of the vaccine costs less than $10 (Rs1,535)

— This is a developing story.