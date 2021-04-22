Eid shopping may lead to coronavirus spread: Sindh health minister

As Eid comes closer and people go out en masse to shop, there’s great danger of COVID-19 spreading, warned Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

It is very important to be extremely careful during this rush and follow SOPs, she said.

COVID-19 vaccination centres are open after iftar during Ramazan and everyone over 50 years should get themselves vaccinated, Dr Pechuho said.

Sindh on Thursday reported 885 new cases and three deaths from COVID-19. The provincial tally of infections is 275,081 and the death toll 4,562.

Sindh has recently been reporting fewer cases and deaths compared to the other provinces. The surge in cases in other areas is linked to the spread of the UK coronavirus variant.

Sindh has, however, also started recording cases of the UK variant, Dr Pechuho said.

According to a genomic study of virus samples carried out by Karachi University, 50% of samples were of the UK variant.

“It spreads fast and is more dangerous,” the provincial health minister warned. “Many cases have been reported from Punjab and Khyber and it has led to a rise in deaths.”

The Sindh health department also provided an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Sinopharm vaccine

Total doses: 562,000

Doses used: 377,605

Vaccines issued from storage: 531,809

Remaining in storage: 30,191

Cansino vaccine

Total doses: 11,000

Doses used: 9,498

Vaccines issues from storage: 10,930

Remaining in storage:70

