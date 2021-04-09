COVID-19 vaccination centres to be closed on Fridays: NCOC

Coronavirus vaccination centres across the country will be closed on Fridays instead of Sundays, the National Command and Operations Centre, announced Thursday.

From tomorrow onwards, Vaccination Centers across the country will remain closed on Friday instead of Sunday. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 8, 2021

The NCOC did not explain why it made the decision.

Most COVID-19 vaccination centres in Pakistan are open 9am to 5pm. There are only a handful of centres that operate round the clock.

According to the NCOC, there are around 1,000 vaccination centres in the country.

On April 5, the NCOC revealed that more than 0.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Pakistan. A total of 936,383 doses have been given.

Some private hospitals have also started administering the COVID-19 cases, but they aren’t free. The government fixed a price of Rs12,000 for all private vaccines.

Sindh vaccine update

On Thursday, Sindh administered 9,011 COVID-19 vaccine doses, shows a report from the provincial health department.

“Senior citizens” received 7,283 vaccines (both doses) and 1,391 health workers were vaccinated (both doses)

The department has not specified whether senior citizens refers to people over 60 or those over 80 years.

Over 5,000 cases reported second day in a row

Pakistan reported 52,312 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day more than 50,000 new infections were recorded.

Total cases in Pakistan: 710,829

Islamabad: 12,854

Sindh: 267,970

Punjab: 243,295

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 96,128

Balochistan: 20,097

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 14,068

Gilgit-Baltistan: 5,067



The COVID-19 situation report issued by the NCOC Friday shows that 10,584,877 virus tests have been conducted to date.

Here’s a provincial breakdown of tests over 24 hours: