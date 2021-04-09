Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

COVID-19 vaccination centres to be closed on Fridays: NCOC

More than 5,000 cases reported second day in a row

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccination centres to be closed on Fridays: NCOC

Photo: Online

Coronavirus vaccination centres across the country will be closed on Fridays instead of Sundays, the National Command and Operations Centre, announced Thursday. 

The NCOC did not explain why it made the decision.

Most COVID-19 vaccination centres in Pakistan are open 9am to 5pm. There are only a handful of centres that operate round the clock.

According to the NCOC, there are around 1,000 vaccination centres in the country. 

On April 5, the NCOC revealed that more than 0.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Pakistan. A total of 936,383 doses have been given.

Some private hospitals have also started administering the COVID-19 cases, but they aren’t free. The government fixed a price of Rs12,000 for all private vaccines.

Sindh vaccine update

On Thursday, Sindh administered 9,011 COVID-19 vaccine doses, shows a report from the provincial health department.

“Senior citizens” received 7,283 vaccines (both doses) and 1,391 health workers were vaccinated (both doses)

The department has not specified whether senior citizens refers to people over 60 or those over 80 years.

Over 5,000 cases reported second day in a row

Pakistan reported 52,312 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day more than 50,000 new infections were recorded. 

  • Total cases in Pakistan: 710,829
  • Islamabad: 12,854
  • Sindh: 267,970
  • Punjab: 243,295
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 96,128
  • Balochistan: 20,097
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 14,068
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 5,067

The COVID-19 situation report issued by the NCOC Friday shows that 10,584,877 virus tests have been conducted to date.

Here’s a provincial breakdown of tests over 24 hours:

  • Punjab: 2,990
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,018
  • Sindh: 374
  • Islamabad: 724
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 160
  • Balochistan: 57
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 6

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus government updates NCOC vaccination centers vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
world autism day 2021, autism symptoms, world autism awareness day theme 2021, world autism awareness day, autism spectrum disorder, autism kids
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.