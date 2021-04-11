Anti-polio drive kicks off in 33 Balochistan districts

An anti-polio vaccination campaign was launched in 33 districts across Balochistan on Sunday, according to the health department.

The drive to vaccinate 2.4 million children would continue for three days, the health department said.

It has constituted 10,000 teams of vaccinators. Of them, 8,692 are mobile teams, 941 are stationed on sites and 559 on transit points in the province.

The health department was also seeking the services of tribal elders and social workers for the drive, it said.

Last year, the World Health Organization declared Africa free of polio. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is categorized as an endemic viral infection.