Abbottabad hospital reports 26 Covid-19 deaths in six days

The Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abottabad closed on Thursday its outpatient department and other active services after coronavirus infections in the city rose.

According to the medical director, in the last week, 26 coronavirus patients in the hospital succumbed to the deadly virus.

The number of patients in Ayub Teaching Hospital’s ICU and coronavirus wards has increased to 98, while 15 people have been moved to critical care.

The decision to close OPDs was taken by the clinical executive board. It said that keeping the departments open for the public will expose them to the risk of contracting the virus.

On the other hand, to counter the problems faced by patients, the hospital’s Dr Ahsan Auranghzaib has developed a triage system through which doctors of all departments will be able to cater to their patients while ensuring coronavirus SOPs.

The management of the hospital has requested people to follow SOPs as violating them will put the lives of doctors and nurses at risk as well.

In the last 24 hours, 5,395 new cases were reported across the country while 135 coronavirus deaths were recorded. The total number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 12,998.

The government has requested the public to follow SOPs, wear masks at all times, avoid gatherings, and not take children and the elderly to the hospital.

