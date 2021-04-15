Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Abbottabad hospital reports 26 Covid-19 deaths in six days

Ayub Teaching Hospital shuts OPD ward

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Abbottabad hospital reports 26 Covid-19 deaths in six days

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abottabad closed on Thursday its outpatient department and other active services after coronavirus infections in the city rose. According to the medical director, in the last week, 26 coronavirus patients in the hospital succumbed to the deadly virus. The number of patients in Ayub Teaching Hospital's ICU and coronavirus wards has increased to 98, while 15 people have been moved to critical care. The decision to close OPDs was taken by the clinical executive board. It said that keeping the departments open for the public will expose them to the risk of contracting the virus. On the other hand, to counter the problems faced by patients, the hospital's Dr Ahsan Auranghzaib has developed a triage system through which doctors of all departments will be able to cater to their patients while ensuring coronavirus SOPs. The management of the hospital has requested people to follow SOPs as violating them will put the lives of doctors and nurses at risk as well. In the last 24 hours, 5,395 new cases were reported across the country while 135 coronavirus deaths were recorded. The total number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 12,998. The government has requested the public to follow SOPs, wear masks at all times, avoid gatherings, and not take children and the elderly to the hospital. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abottabad closed on Thursday its outpatient department and other active services after coronavirus infections in the city rose.

According to the medical director, in the last week, 26 coronavirus patients in the hospital succumbed to the deadly virus.

The number of patients in Ayub Teaching Hospital’s ICU and coronavirus wards has increased to 98, while 15 people have been moved to critical care.

The decision to close OPDs was taken by the clinical executive board. It said that keeping the departments open for the public will expose them to the risk of contracting the virus.

On the other hand, to counter the problems faced by patients, the hospital’s Dr Ahsan Auranghzaib has developed a triage system through which doctors of all departments will be able to cater to their patients while ensuring coronavirus SOPs.

The management of the hospital has requested people to follow SOPs as violating them will put the lives of doctors and nurses at risk as well.

In the last 24 hours, 5,395 new cases were reported across the country while 135 coronavirus deaths were recorded. The total number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 12,998.

The government has requested the public to follow SOPs, wear masks at all times, avoid gatherings, and not take children and the elderly to the hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Abbottabad Coronavirus Covid News
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus abbottabad, coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa, coronavirus cases in KPK, Ayub Teaching Hospital, coronavirus patients,samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Roti Home: Karachi charity delivers free Sehri and Iftar
Roti Home: Karachi charity delivers free Sehri and Iftar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.