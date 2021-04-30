Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

5,360 Covid-19 patients in critical care in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Says government has been increasing capacity

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
5,360 Covid-19 patients in critical care in Pakistan: Asad Umar

The total number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is 57% higher than during the peak in June last year, but the situation has not become as dire because the government has been increasing capacity, said Planning Minister Asad Umar on Friday.

There were 5,360 patients in critical care on Thursday, he said on Twitter.

So far, the healthcare system has been able to manage because oxygen production, cylinders and beds have been increased across the country. 

Total oxygen production had been increased from 487 tonnes per day to 798 tonnes. Around 19,200 oxygen cylinders were also imported last year, Umar said.

During a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre Thursday, the government had decided to import 6,000 tonnes of oxygen, 5,000 cylinders and 20 cryogenic tanks (which store liquid oxygen at low temperatures), the NCOC chief said.

On Wednesday, the NCOC directed all private and public hospitals across the country to postpone elective surgeries to preserve oxygen.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Islamabad after a detailed analysis of oxygen demand and supply was conducted.

It was done to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, the NCOC said.

As of Friday, there are 5,360 patients in critical care and 91,547 active COVID-19 cases. More than 5,100 new cases were reported over 24 hours and 131 deaths recorded.

The country’s COVID-19 tally is 820,823, death toll 17,811 and recoveries stand at 711,465.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar Coronavirus Covid News government updates NCOC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus updates pakistan, corona news pakistan, covid 19 in pakistan, oxygen cylinder prices, pakistan critical covid patients, asad umar, national command and operation centre, pakistan oxygen supply, critically ill coronavirus patients on oxygen,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.