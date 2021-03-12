Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Six Punjab districts placed under smart lockdown

Parks, shrines, wedding halls to remain closed

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Six Punjab districts placed under smart lockdown

A file photo of a man spraying disinfectant chemical on the railings of ametro bus in Lahore. Photo: Online

The Punjab government has enforced a two-week smart lockdown in six districts over rising cases of coronavirus.

Markets in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi will close at 6pm. Business centres will remain closed on weekends.

Parks, shrines and wedding halls will remain closed too, whereas restaurants can offer takeaways and deliveries.

There will be no sport activities or festivals for 15 days, the notification said.

The province has reported at least 182,576 coronavirus cases so far.

