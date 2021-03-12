Six Punjab districts placed under smart lockdown

The Punjab government has enforced a two-week smart lockdown in six districts over rising cases of coronavirus.

Markets in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi will close at 6pm. Business centres will remain closed on weekends.

Parks, shrines and wedding halls will remain closed too, whereas restaurants can offer takeaways and deliveries.

There will be no sport activities or festivals for 15 days, the notification said.

The province has reported at least 182,576 coronavirus cases so far.