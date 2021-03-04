‘Pakistanis above 65 to receive Covid-19 jabs from March 15’

Health authorities will start vaccinating Pakistanis aged 65 or above against the coronavirus from March 15, officials told the Public Accounts Committee Thursday.

The country requires vaccine doses for 100 million people, according to the Ministry of National Health Services officials.

After inoculating the elderly, the government will gradually start vaccinating the younger people, Health Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja said.

They will be registered too and the entire general population would be inoculated, he added.

People aged below 18 do not need to be vaccinated, the committee was briefed.

On February 1, Pakistan received 500,000 free doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China. Two days later, the country launched its vaccination programme for frontline health workers.

Beijing will send an additional 500,000 doses to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced a day earlier.

Pakistan is also expected to receive 10 million vaccine doses from Covax by June 2021.