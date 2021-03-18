Pakistan PM Imran Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine jab

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the coronavirus vaccine jab in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister got himself registered on the 1166 helpline and received the shot when his turn came.

He appealed the masses to act upon virus SOPs in view of a third wave of infections in the country.

President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi also received the jabs earlier this week.

COVID-19 vaccines are being given to people in decreasing order of age.

Health workers and people over 60 years can register by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/.