Covid-19: Sindh to vaccinate people above 18 in next phase

The Sindh government has decided to launch a mass coronavirus vaccination drive to inoculate all people above 18 years, it said Tuesday.

The provincial government will engage private hospitals and laboratories in the mass vaccination programme. It will encourage the private health sector to import Covid-19 vaccine, allocate human resources and establish vaccination centers, especially in Karachi.

These decisions were made at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was told that the provincial response to the pandemic was characterized by mixed public and private delivery of care.

The private health sector played a critical role in providing essential health services, health officials said. It catered to the need to test patients as well as the isolation and treatment of individuals who required hospitalization and critical care, they said.

The Sindh government started vaccinating frontline healthcare workers on February 3, after the province received the first consignment of Sinopharm vaccine. Recently, it started vaccinating 60-plus general population.

The provincial government now intends to initiate mass vaccination of people of all ages above 18. It said the programme would require the private health sector to shoulder the efforts of the health department to vaccinate every resident of the province.

The chief minister directed officials to seek assistance of the private sector in importing Covid-19 vaccines.

The cabinet allowed the health department to engage private hospitals and labs in the mass vaccination drive and encourage the private sector to import vaccines.

CM Shah directed the health department to formulate SOPs and devise a registration mechanism under the Sindh Healthcare Commission.

He asked the health authorities to ensure that the vaccine prices remain under control.