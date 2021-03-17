Authorities lock down three virus hotspots in Karachi Central

Micro smart lockdowns have been imposed in three areas of the Karachi’s District Central, according to Deputy Commissioner MB Raja Dharejo.

These include UC-8 and UC-9 in North Karachi, UC-3 and UC-6 in North Nazimabad, and UCs 4,5 and 6 of Gulberg Town.

The lockdowns have been imposed on the recommendation of the district health officer to contain the spread of coronavirus, read a notification issued from DC Dharejo’s office.

Related: Third Sinopharm batch reaches Pakistan, daily vaccinations cross 40,000

These areas will remain under lockdown until March 31, with the following restrictions in place:

People entering or leaving these areas will have to wear facemasks

Movement of residents will be restricted

All businesses will remain closed, except for grocery stores and pharmacies

Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, will be allowed with a patient

No get-together will be allowed

Joy rides, pillion riding have been banned in these areas

Public transport will remain suspended

The government will make every effort to provide rations to needy people in these areas, the notification read.

It will also try to provide mobile dispensaries and utility stores to facilitate residents.