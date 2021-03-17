Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Health

Authorities lock down three virus hotspots in Karachi Central

Businesses to remain close among other restrictions for two weeks

Posted: Mar 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities lock down three virus hotspots in Karachi Central

Micro smart lockdowns have been imposed in three areas of the Karachi’s District Central, according to Deputy Commissioner MB Raja Dharejo.

These include UC-8 and UC-9 in North Karachi, UC-3 and UC-6 in North Nazimabad, and UCs 4,5 and 6 of Gulberg Town.

The lockdowns have been imposed on the recommendation of the district health officer to contain the spread of coronavirus, read a notification issued from DC Dharejo’s office.

These areas will remain under lockdown until March 31, with the following restrictions in place:

  • People entering or leaving these areas will have to wear facemasks
  • Movement of residents will be restricted
  • All businesses will remain closed, except for grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, will be allowed with a patient
  • No get-together will be allowed
  • Joy rides, pillion riding have been banned in these areas
  • Public transport will remain suspended

The government will make every effort to provide rations to needy people in these areas, the notification read.

It will also try to provide mobile dispensaries and utility stores to facilitate residents.

