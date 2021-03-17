Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Health

100-year-old Karachi man gets vaccinated for coronavirus

Vaccination for people over 60 under way

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A 100-year-old man from Karachi got his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on March 12.

According to the Sindh Health Department, Israel Ahmed Minai got injected at a private hospital. Before the vaccination, his blood pressure, sugar and other important tests were conducted.

After getting vaccinated, he was kept under observation for 30 minutes.

How to register

People over 60-70 years: Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.
You can send a text message from any mobile phone number
The government will text message you back this information:

  • Your vaccine centre
  • The date
  • Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)

Vaccination centres are open 9am to 5pm generally.

You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website:nims.nadra.gov.pk

Read up on the detailed vaccination process here.

