100-year-old Karachi man gets vaccinated for coronavirus

Vaccination for people over 60 under way

A 100-year-old man from Karachi got his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on March 12.

According to the Sindh Health Department, Israel Ahmed Minai got injected at a private hospital. Before the vaccination, his blood pressure, sugar and other important tests were conducted.

After getting vaccinated, he was kept under observation for 30 minutes.

How to register

People over 60-70 years: Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.

You can send a text message from any mobile phone number

The government will text message you back this information:

Your vaccine centre

The date

Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)

Vaccination centres are open 9am to 5pm generally.

You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website:nims.nadra.gov.pk

