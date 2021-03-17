100-year-old Karachi man gets vaccinated for coronavirus

Vaccination for people over 60 under way
A 100-year-old man from Karachi got his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on March 12.
According to the Sindh Health Department, Israel Ahmed Minai got injected at a private hospital. Before the vaccination, his blood pressure, sugar and other important tests were conducted.
After getting vaccinated, he was kept under observation for 30 minutes.
People over 60-70 years: Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.
You can send a text message from any mobile phone number
The government will text message you back this information:
Vaccination centres are open 9am to 5pm generally.
You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website:nims.nadra.gov.pk
Read up on the detailed vaccination process here.