Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh, Punjab, KP and Balochistan receive Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines

A nationwide immunisation campaign will begin in Pakistan Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh, Punjab, KP and Balochistan receive Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines

Photo: ONLINE

The federal government has distributed the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines among Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Sindh received 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000 and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi and EPI Director Akram Sultan received the vaccines at the Karachi airport Monday. They were shifted to a cold storage facility under strict security.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid confirmed receiving a tranche of 70,000 vaccines from the centre, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The KP health department and the Balochistan government spokespersons also confirmed the number of vaccines they received from the federal government.

A nationwide immunisation campaign against coronavirus will begin in Pakistan on February 3. Thousands of frontline health workers from both public and private sectors will be inoculated first.

They will receive the BBIBP-CorV vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinopharm. It has an efficacy of 79.3%.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan China Coronavirus KP Pakistan Punjab Sindh vaccine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
COVID-19 Vaccine, Coronavirus Vaccines, Coronavirus Vaccination, COVID-19 Vaccination Program, COVID-19 vaccination, Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations , Covid vaccine update,Covid 19,vaccine coronavirus, latest update coronavirus vaccine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cheapest ways to travel from Karachi to other Pakistan cities
Cheapest ways to travel from Karachi to other Pakistan cities
This Lahore man has over 5,000 toy cars
This Lahore man has over 5,000 toy cars
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.