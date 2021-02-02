Sindh, Punjab, KP and Balochistan receive Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines

The federal government has distributed the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines among Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Sindh received 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000 and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi and EPI Director Akram Sultan received the vaccines at the Karachi airport Monday. They were shifted to a cold storage facility under strict security.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid confirmed receiving a tranche of 70,000 vaccines from the centre, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The KP health department and the Balochistan government spokespersons also confirmed the number of vaccines they received from the federal government.

A nationwide immunisation campaign against coronavirus will begin in Pakistan on February 3. Thousands of frontline health workers from both public and private sectors will be inoculated first.

They will receive the BBIBP-CorV vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinopharm. It has an efficacy of 79.3%.