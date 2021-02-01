Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

Eight more patients died Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Sindh coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

Photo: Online

Eight more people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Monday, taking the provincial death toll to 4,004.

The province reported 478 new cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. Karachi reported the highest 298 infections.

Sindh has so far reported 247,726 cases of the virus. Of them, 224,983 patients have recovered.

Currently, 18,739 patients are under treatment in the province, according to the statement. Of them, 17,921 are in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 804 at different hospitals.

Covid-19 vaccination in Sindh will be starting February 3. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to frontline health workers in both public and private sectors.

In the second phase, people above 60 years of age will be vaccinated. The general public will be vaccinated in the last phase.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
COVID-19 Vaccine, Coronavirus Vaccines, Coronavirus Vaccination, COVID-19 Vaccination Program, COVID-19 vaccination, Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations , Covid vaccine update,Covid 19,vaccine coronavirus, latest update coronavirus vaccine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cheapest ways to travel from Karachi to other Pakistan cities
Cheapest ways to travel from Karachi to other Pakistan cities
This Lahore man has over 5,000 toy cars
This Lahore man has over 5,000 toy cars
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.