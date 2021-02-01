Sindh coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

Eight more people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Monday, taking the provincial death toll to 4,004.

The province reported 478 new cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. Karachi reported the highest 298 infections.

Sindh has so far reported 247,726 cases of the virus. Of them, 224,983 patients have recovered.

Currently, 18,739 patients are under treatment in the province, according to the statement. Of them, 17,921 are in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 804 at different hospitals.

Covid-19 vaccination in Sindh will be starting February 3. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to frontline health workers in both public and private sectors.

In the second phase, people above 60 years of age will be vaccinated. The general public will be vaccinated in the last phase.