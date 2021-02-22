Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Health

Pakistan PM’s aide on health receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Asks healthcare workers to get vaccinated immediately

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen
PM's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan received his first shot of coronavirus vaccine on Monday, he said. “Got my 1st dose of vaccine (Sinopharm) today & feeling fine,” Dr Sultan said in a Twitter post. “If you are a health professional (below 60 years of age), please get vaccinated now.” Pakistan formally launched the coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3. China gifted the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Islamabad on February 1. Currently, only Sinopharm vaccine is being given to frontline health workers below 60 years of age. People above 60 years of age will be given AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Dr Sultan. “If you are a healthcare worker and over the age of 60, please send your CNIC [number] to 116 and you will be vaccinated using the AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, Inshallah,” he said.
Pakistan

