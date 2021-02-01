Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Health

Pakistan minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

He is self-isolating at home

Posted: Feb 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed Monday.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and [am] self-isolating at home,” he said on Twitter.

The minister requested people for prayers.

Prior to Azhar, some other members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet have contracted the virus too.

These include Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Farogh Naseem and Shehryar Afridi.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and the Punjab and Sindh chief ministers also contracted the virus.

However, they have all recovered from the infection.

Coronavirus Hammad Azhar Pakistan
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
