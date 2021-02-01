Pakistan minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed Monday.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and [am] self-isolating at home,” he said on Twitter.

The minister requested people for prayers.

I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) February 1, 2021

Prior to Azhar, some other members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet have contracted the virus too.

These include Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Farogh Naseem and Shehryar Afridi.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and the Punjab and Sindh chief ministers also contracted the virus.

However, they have all recovered from the infection.