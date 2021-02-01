Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

PAF plane brings first batch of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

China has donated 500,000 doses

Posted: Feb 1, 2021
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
The first batch of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Pakistan from China early Monday morning.

A plane of the Pakistan Air Force brought the Sinopharm vaccine from Beijing. The plane landed at Nur Khan base.

According to the National Command and Control Centre, China is giving Pakistan 500,000 doses of the Sinophram vaccines for free. The vaccine will be provided to health workers in the first phase and the drive will start this week.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to PM Imran Khan on health, thanked the Chinese government for the vaccine.

Offices have been established at provincial and district levels to facilitate the provision of vaccines.

Watch the video below to know more about how to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

CanSino to give Pakistan 20m coronavirus vaccine doses

Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics has offered 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The company is also close to releasing the results of its vaccine’s final-stage clinical trials that were being conducted in Pakistan, Russia, Mexico, and Chile.

Bloomberg quoted a technical adviser at AJM Pharma Pvt Hasan Abbas Zaheer saying that Pakistan will receive preferential access and pricing.

There might be a 25% decrease in procurement costs as the company claims it will fill vaccine vials in Pakistan.

“We need to keep in mind that this coronavirus vaccine is a very scarce commodity, highly in demand, and you know the other countries many months ago started the advance booking, we also need to do the same, we are already late on that,” said Zaheer in a phone interview.

Pakistan to receive 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said Saturday that Pakistan will receive 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX in the first half of 2021.

Pakistan will get about 6 million vaccines by March. Their delivery will start in February.

In the second phase, he said, people above the age of 65 years will be inoculated by the end of February.

Registration to receive the doses will start soon, according to Umar.

 
