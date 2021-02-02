Coronavirus updates: Essential information for Pakistan

Symptoms, how to contact the authorities and news updates
We will keep updating this story. Last update: 10:00am, Tuesday, February 2, 2020
Number of confirmed cases as of 10:00am, Tuesday, February 2, 2020
Pakistan: 547,648 (1,220 new)
Islamabad: 41,255
Sindh: 245,663
Punjab: 156,928
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 66,679
Balochistan: 18,809
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 8,972
Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,909
Tests done as of 10:00am, Tuesday, February 2, 2020
Total: 8,005,794
Over 24 hours: 38,813
Positivity rate: 3.14
Active cases: 33,365
Critical cases: 1,881 (0 new)
Deaths from the virus as of 10:00am, Tuesday, February 2, 2020
So far, 11,746 people have died of the virus in Pakistan. (63 new)
Islamabad: 475
Punjab: 4,793
Sindh: 4,004
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,912
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 264
Balochistan: 196
Gilgit-Baltistan: 102
In memoriam: Names of health workers who died fighting COVID-19
Recoveries as of 10:00am, Tuesday, February 2, 2020
So far, 502,537 (1,285 new) people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.
Islamabad: 39,676
Sindh: 224,983
Punjab: 143,652
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 62,537
Balochistan: 18,497
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 8,404
Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,788
All vaccine updates can be found here.
Pakistan might not be getting COVID-19 vaccine by mid-Jan
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Cough (usually dry), fever, difficulty breathing, muscle aches and pains, tiredness, loss of taste and smell, chest pain
Which authorities should I contact?
Your government helplines
What will they do?
They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.
If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.
What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?
Punjab:
All Divisional Headquarters hospitals
Lahore: Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Shaukat Khanum and Chughtai Lab
Sindh:
Karachi: AKUH Karachi, Dow OJHA, Indus Hospital, SIUT, Chughtai Lab, PNS Shifa, Essa Lab, Civil Hospital, Liaquat National, Ziauddin Hospital
Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital
Khairpur: GIMS
Larkana: CMCH
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:
Peshawar: Khyber Medical University, Hayatabad Medical Complex, RMI, NWGH, Anwar Lab
Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals
Abbottabad: ATH
DI Khan: MMTH
Balochistan:
Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital
Taftan: Mobile testing unit
Gilgit-Baltistan:
Skardu: CMCH
Gilgit: DHQ
Islamabad: PIMS, NIH
Azad Jammu and Kashmir:
Muzaffarabad: Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences
Isolation wards and centres in Pakistan
Sindh:
1. AKUH Karachi
2.JPMC, Karachi
3.Dow OJHA, Karachi
4.Civil Hospital, Karachi
5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad
6. PMCH Nawabshah
7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
8. GMMMC Sukkur
9. CMCH Larkana
10. Expo Centre Karachi
Punjab:
1.Mayo Hospital Lahore
2. PKLI Centre Lahore
3. Expo Centre Field Hospital Lahore
4. Nishtar Hospital Multan
5. Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot
6. Allied Teaching Hospital, Faisalabad
7. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:
1. Khyber Medical University, Peshawar
2. Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar
3. RMI, Peshawar
4. NWGH, Peshawar
5. Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals
6. Abbottabad: ATH
7. DI Khan: MMTH
Balochistan:
1. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta
2. Prince Fahad/ DHQ Hospital, Dalbandin, Chaghi
3. Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Lasbela
4. DHQ Hospital, Uthal, Lasbela
5. DHQ Hospital Gwadar
6. Red Crecent Hospital, Gwadar
7. GDA Hospital, Gwadar
9. DHQ Teaching Hospital, Turbat
What treatment approaches has Pakistan used for COVID-19 so far?
Doctors in Pakistan are trying a number of different approaches including:
1. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine
2. Remdesivir
3. Steroids
4. Tocilizumab and Sarilumab
5. Convalescent plasma or immunoglobulins
6. Proning
7. Lopinavir/ritonavir
8. Radiology for diagnosis
Read about them here.
1.Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health: @fslsltn
2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan
3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial
4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt
5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho
6. Senator Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Government Spokesperson: @murtazawahab1
7. Taimur Khan Jhagra KP Finance and Health Minister: @Jhagra
8. Health Department KP: @HealthKPGovt
9. Usman Buzdar Punjab Chief Minister: @UsmanAKBuzdar
10. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid
11. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov
12. Jam Kamal Khan Balochistan Chief Minister: @jam_kamal
13. Liaquat Shahwani Balochistan Government Spokesperson: @LiaquatShahwani
14. Health Department Balochistan: @HealthDeptBlo
15. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan
16. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp
17. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal
18. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital
19. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros
20. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan
Tell us what you think:
Need to down price of sanitizer and need face mask
Ap ko offices and metro bus or public transport b band kerni chaye
Agr hakoomat chati hy is virus pa qabo pana…
Need to down prices of the all vegetables, soaps and sanitizer but mask are not available in the market.
Close emporium n packages mall instant.
What about private offices 250 – 300 people sitting together, no safety precautions & nothing.
Thinking about private sector is it not the responsibility of the Government.
Government wly insan hai lakin private job wly insan nahi hain shayad
i have looked and looked, no sanitizers, forget about alcohol content requirement, getting any sanitizer is so difficult, I went on Hajj last year and bought easily affordable hand sanitizers by LifeBuoy,, why they just disappear now, why companies are not producing them ans supplying…
It is utmost important that test kits should be made available,, doctors be given special masks and protection suits. Research labs should work here too, we can not only depend on west to make vaccine. even if they do, it will be too expensive and too late to arrive here. IF we can make nuclear bomb, we should also be able to do cutting edge research. Also local manufacturing and supply of effective masks and sanitizers should be promoted on priority.
Medical stores should be banned from selling more than 2 sanitizers/ masks to one client. few people are hoarding and many suffer.
Privates offices are working like nothing happend
Most of the responsible private offices have started working from home and the people who are coming to these offices are not allowed to sit more than 3 hours.
Private sector employees are being over looked in this matter. They are also citizens of Pakistan. The offices are crowded with 100 to 200 people at a time. They also need to the same safety precautions that government employees are taking. But they are not allowed to do so. They have to chose their job over their lives.
Poeple isn’t taking it serious, have a look at italy, there is a big disaster because of carelessness, we should be more intense & avoid public place & unnecessary out going & follow safety precautions, Govt should take prompt action & should ban the public places, markets, malls, restaurant, still these places are 70% normal, grocery & rest regular items for poor / regular wages people should be free of low cost so they can avail, + doctors should fully covered themselves with sanitized / sterilized suits. pls try to understand in pakistan there’s no more space in hospital & best solution to stay away from patient to patient or isolated area in hospitals, this is self fight, pls pls pls my request is to stay at home to avoid hospital. ALLAH IS GHAFOOR O RAHEEM.
pls request all of your relatives, friend & all connected people to stay at home.
May Allah keep us in his safe and sound. AAMEEN
Private offices are still operating, Illiterate people are roaming on roads like nothing happened, In the end they will say “Hukumat n kuch nhi kya”
People here do not take this seriously.plz govt must aware people through making announcement from mosques specially in small cities towns and villages.wake up Pakistan
Most of the suggestions are regarding private offices still working as usual kindly Authorities should take immediate action to close all private offices with immediate effect please
Isolation wards should shift from Karachi City area to outside the Karachi.
Isolation wards should be isolated.
Best care
please use normal soap for washing hands. no need to purchase fancy hand wash they are not required. mask are recommended for individuals who are taking care of patients. please do not sit in groups and avoid social gathering. Take care of older people & have minimal interaction with them. This time too shall pass.
Samaa TV is an innovative channel, only the announcers and questioners should tone down their language and speak more courteously and not simultaneously. In view of the present Coronavirus crisis, I feel that Samaa TV should ask their viewers to send their suggestions by SMS, because sometimes a n objective opinion may be more useful. The SMS messages can be displayed continuously at the bottom of the screen. First of all, after seeing a woman trying to help the daily wage workers was mobbed in an auto-ricksha I think that a fund, like the EHSAAS fund should be set up so we can donate online. I sent a donation to Chhipa but I wish that a separate fund could be set up for all Pakistanis who wish to donate to COVID_19 victims
If the poorer segment of society, the daily wage earners are the only hitch for a lockdown, we can emulate other countries by delivering food packages to indigent families, or elderly persons
Also, a special portal can be created to give latest news about the Coronavirus in Pakistan.
wow good bog ,thanks you
Please also tell us how many people have recovered from sickness.
Complete lock down hona chahye 5 din k liye ta new cases ana ruken or phir jo hospital me hon unko treetmant ho. Q k isme hum jese log rozgar se mehrum ho rahe hain.. aise mahino tak hum ghat me kese bethenge na koi hukumay har kisi ko rashan de payegi or naa sab se important paise de payegi q k sirf rashan bant dena hal nahi hai. Humari rent ki dukan hain hum kahan se uska rent denge bacho k school ki fees school open hone k baad kahan se denge.. har banda madical or general store or doodh wala nahi hai.. plz pakistanio ko nanga nahi karo 5 6 din ful lockdown karo result ajayega inshallah phir humen apne kaamo pe jane dia jaye ab to doodh lane k liye bhi paise nahi hain hum jeso k pas.. or na kisi se mangna acha lagta hai..
stay at home live saifly next future days distance in family members every hour wash both hands with soap
i hope every single one of my pakistani brothers and siters are safe….. in these hard times we all must take things seriously to avoid further chaos
social distancing is not only important for you individually but impacts your entire family as well.
The goverment must do everything in their power for the betterment of Pakistani citizens. its whats expected of them….
“May allah keep all of humanity safe”.
Thanks for the updates I would immensly appreciate if you also told the quantity of recovered COVID-19 patients in Pakistan.
Only front line workers should be out. ( doctors, nurse,porter, paramedics).
Shop keepers of food stores should be out.
Private business sectors should try to work from home.
May not work for all comps but will work for some.
Please make sure all members of family have a protective mask. E.g Make one/all at home. Will cost cheaper.
Any food store or shop rise food prices of veg meat e.t.c there should be a number for every city to call and complain. Govt should take calls into account, do investigation, fine the store owner or shop owner. We have had issues like that here in the u.k but we wer given watsap number to call and complain on store. A few have been charger now. Others got scared an dropped prices. And the shameful thing was, that it was all our Pakistani asian food stores who raised the prices. We never let any chance of making extra profit slip out our hands. No matter if people end up dying on the streets as long as we get extra money. Pakistanis become quite brutal once here in u.k. also a request to all pakistani wives and husbands please keep calm wen having to stay at home in quarantine. Wat i mean to say try to argue as less as possible. Not good for your health, ur partners health or the kids health. Stay safe Pakistan. Do your part as a citizen. Live happy, keep calm. There is always light after darkness, insha-allah. Help each other. Be there for each other.Remember This virus is a trial for us sent from Allah, we need to pass in it. Insha-allah may Allah protect the ummah. Ameen. Speak to your children abt it. Make them aware, keep them updated. Feed them the information of virus with non frightening words. Sometimes even children can become stressed or anxious from things like that.
Ap ko choty zamindar dar tbky ka bhe khial krna chaey jo kise sy mang bhe nhe skty or on ka guzara jis dodh sy tha woh bhe sale nhe ho rha or zamindar bhuky mr rhy hn
Assalamo Alikum
specially main media k liye bat kar rha hon k media ko chahiye k wo un mazdoor or ghareeb logon ko bola kar 1 din studio me just 1 program karen or tamam media ye program kare live ameer taren or bahesiat log insaaan hi hen akhir
men is program k haq me hon na k ap log famous logon ko bola kar unper program karen
meri baat samjh ajaye to batana zaror agar na samajh aye to poch lena.
thankx for understanding in advance
Lockdown kay bawajood Roads pe trafic bhot hai ziada nai tu kam se kam 3 din kay liye karfiyo lagna chaye.
CORONAVIRUS BRINGS LOTTERY FOR TAX FREE POOR PAKISTANIS
Pakistani PTI government is busy in providing fund relieves to poor people of Pakistan without doing homework and without realizing the fact that such trillions of fund and other relieves in previous corrupt governments was never reached to real poor people.
Poor family (who are working as labour, clerks, peon, sweepers, teachers (ghost and active), government low grade servants (ghost and active), gardeners, guards, drivers etc) is enjoying tax free income and benefits which includes the following and in many places they are financially better than white color real poor people who never beg and are not in screen:
1. Old retired father and mother are getting EOBI in addition to labour / guard or maid working income every month;
2. Daughters are working in factories etc and getting wages, bonus, and labour benefits;
3. Sons are working in factories, offices etc and getting wages, salaries, bonus and other labour benefits;
4. Other sons and daughters also get income as maid, driver, peon etc;
5. Benazir support fund reaching in home;
6. Family enjoying labour laws benefits including group insurance, EOBI, social security, medical, workmen compensation, retirement benefit etc.
7. Zakat and charity in the shape of ration, clothes, money, school fee etc also being receive by them.
Now coronavirus brings lottery for tax free poor Pakistanis as they will also get following amount in addition to above income and benefits:
1. Ehsaas fund reaching in home;
2. Eid and Ramadhan ration packages reaching in home.
Which 25% poor population of Pakistan is below poverty level? I think government is referring to daily wagers like unskilled construction labour, small shop workers, cobblers etc. This is wrong. They are peanut in population like small quantity of salt in huge flour.
Frankly speaking below poverty level 25% poor population includes in addition to above (1) rural families (who are working with no income as they are bought by Sardars, Wadairas, Choudhries, Khans etc and they will remain below poverty level as any relieves by govt etc are being eaten by these corrupt peoples. They use their CNIC for election, receiving fund etc). (2) Professional beggars (backed by police and other mafia), (3) street-thieves, (4) charsis (5) political activists etc. These are the reasons any relieve fund etc never reached to real poor Pakistanis and eaten up by corrupt mafia.
Therefore, Imran Khan needs to eradicate this fraud system from Pakistan instead of blindly distributing trillions of funds in the name of relieves to victims and benefiting to corrupt mafia in government and around.
There is still time if a sensefull govt can decide on curfew in small pockets and then once the area is sealed do massive testing , Without curfew we arte dead meat, Hurd immusnity is not the way, Who the hell are you to decide who should die and who should not, but again i guess i am speaking to ghost as no one will listen I am activly tweeting for some one to listen but it seems everyone has decided on hurd immunity May Allah help us all, Buy the way, why is army not pressuring for curfew????
Dear Foolish Pakistanis,
Do not celebrate on ending of Corona Virus is End. Its completed its first episode.
Next episode is due on upcoming Winter ):
Enjoy till then instead to focus on any scientific invention or enter into solar systems etc. You peoples may just born a new baby, watch crickets and have fun, and waste your time to go everywhere….
Auto collection of toll tax at GT road is mandatory to save lives.
Why aren’t people in the background wearing face masks???