Coronavirus: Islamabad’s PIMS hospital warns staff refusing to be vaccinated

Promises action if they didn't receive shots at the earliest

The hospital management has issued a circular for its healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

Over 1,500 PIMS employees have so far been vaccinated. The number of its healthcare staffers registered for vaccination is 3,000.

The management has directed the remaining employees to get inoculated at the earliest.

So far, over 5,500 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Islamabad, according to the health authorities.

More than 14,000 frontline health workers have been registered in the vaccination programme.