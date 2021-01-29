Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Health

Sindh to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive February 3

Frontline health workers will receive the shots first

Posted: Jan 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Sindh to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive February 3

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Sindh government will launch a COVID-19 vaccination drive in the province from February 3, it said Friday.

Frontline health workers in 10 districts will be inoculated first, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah announced at a press conference.

These districts include East, West, South, Central, Keamari, Malir, Korangi in Karachi, and Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad.

China will provide 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan, according to Shah. Of them, Sindh will receive 82,359 doses.

The Sindh health department has allocated Rs1.5 billion to secure vaccine doses, the minister said. But the provincial government requires the centre’s permission for buying vaccines, he added.

The chief minister wrote a letter to the federation seeking its permission, according to Shah. But the provincial government has yet to receive a response.

