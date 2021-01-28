Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

Punjab to vaccinate children against typhoid starting February 1

The campaign will continue till Feb 15

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
In this file photo, a Pakistani policeman displays a typhoid vaccine in Peshawar. Photo: AFP

The Punjab government will launch its vaccination drive against typhoid starting February 1. Children younger than 15 years will be vaccinated during the drive that will continue till February 15. A notification has been issued to all district officers. As more cases have been reported from urban areas, the campaign will be launched there first, said the typhoid programme in-charge in Punjab while speaking about the drive in December. Children in rural areas will be covered later. XDR typhoid is a more severe form of typhoid infection where the strain of Salmonella Typhi that causes the disease does not respond to most antibiotics. In November 2019, the Sindh government had inaugurated the world’s first immunisation campaign to protect children against extremely drug-resistant typhoid in Sindh. The campaign was initiated after more than 10,000 people in the province contracted the disease, with the majority being children under the age of 15. The drug-resistant typhoid strain had also spread to other parts of the world because of Pakistan. The typhoid vaccine is a new vaccine that was approved by the WHO for typhoid outbreaks. It is a conjugate vaccine (TCV) that strengthens the child’s immune system against both typhoid and XDR typhoid.




