Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan in ‘advanced stage’ vaccine procurement discussions with Sinopharm, Cansino

Around 1m doses will be available by end-March

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan in ‘advanced stage’ vaccine procurement discussions with Sinopharm, Cansino

Photo: Screengrab/SAMAA TV

Listen
Pakistan is in the "advanced stage" of discussions for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese companies Sinopharm and Cansino, PM's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan announced Wednesday.   Around 1 million doses of the vaccines will be available in the country by the end of the first quarter, Dr Sultan said at a press conference in Islamabad. "If we inoculate 70% of those over 18 years, we could achieve herd immunity," he said. The vaccination campaign will cover the whole country through the Expanded Programme of Immunisation, which is responsible for vaccine delivery to children. It will handle the storage of vaccine doses too. The EPI has reviewed its cold chain facilities and can expand them further as well, Dr Sultan stated. "We had to upgrade our information system because it was developed to record the data of children," the PM's aide said, adding that EPI vaccines are delivered to young children only. A resource management system that collects and stores data of health workers is also in place. More than 400,000 health workers have already registered, Dr Sultan said. The PM's aide discussed the efficacy and safety profile of Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines. Sinopharm's shot had proved to be around 80% effective in clinical trials being carried out in different countries. Countries such as the UAE and Bahrain have already started vaccination drives and China had administered the shot to its health workers last year. The Cansino vaccine is in the third stage of clinical trials in Pakistan. The trial is being carried out in five centres out of which three have completed it and begun analysing results. Results will be available by early February, Dr Sultan said. Apart from these two vaccines, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had given emergency approval to vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca. These are the details of bilateral arrangements Pakistan has made directly with vaccine-makers, the PM's aide said. The World Health Organisation's COVAX facility will also be providing vaccine doses to the country. Around 20% of the population will receive vaccines through this facility. Dr Sultan said the country had the capacity to procure 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
FaceBook WhatsApp
CanSino Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan sinopharm vaccines

Pakistan is in the “advanced stage” of discussions for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese companies Sinopharm and Cansino, PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan announced Wednesday.  

Around 1 million doses of the vaccines will be available in the country by the end of the first quarter, Dr Sultan said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“If we inoculate 70% of those over 18 years, we could achieve herd immunity,” he said.

The vaccination campaign will cover the whole country through the Expanded Programme of Immunisation, which is responsible for vaccine delivery to children. It will handle the storage of vaccine doses too.

The EPI has reviewed its cold chain facilities and can expand them further as well, Dr Sultan stated.

“We had to upgrade our information system because it was developed to record the data of children,” the PM’s aide said, adding that EPI vaccines are delivered to young children only.

A resource management system that collects and stores data of health workers is also in place. More than 400,000 health workers have already registered, Dr Sultan said.

The PM’s aide discussed the efficacy and safety profile of Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines.

Sinopharm’s shot had proved to be around 80% effective in clinical trials being carried out in different countries. Countries such as the UAE and Bahrain have already started vaccination drives and China had administered the shot to its health workers last year.

The Cansino vaccine is in the third stage of clinical trials in Pakistan. The trial is being carried out in five centres out of which three have completed it and begun analysing results. Results will be available by early February, Dr Sultan said.

Apart from these two vaccines, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had given emergency approval to vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

These are the details of bilateral arrangements Pakistan has made directly with vaccine-makers, the PM’s aide said.

The World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility will also be providing vaccine doses to the country. Around 20% of the population will receive vaccines through this facility.

Dr Sultan said the country had the capacity to procure 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.