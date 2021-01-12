Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020

Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Data updated based on NIH information

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

This is a graph of known coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Pakistan. We started it on March 10 and have since then been providing data that is collated by midnight, 12am, each day. Please note that the number can go up through the night. We keep updating the figures as much as possible.

Graph last updated on January 12, 2021.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :

8 March1
9 March1
10 March161
11 March191
12 March202
13 March212
14 March283
15 March313
16 March543
17 March1874
18 March2414
19 March30225
20 March45425
21 March50435
22 March64635
23 March78466
24 March88766
25 March991719
26 March1087821
27 March1197923
28 March13751125
29 March15121328
30 March16131832
31 March17962558
1 April20362682
2 April225231107
3 April243035126
4 April269640130
5 April286645170
6 April332350257
7 April390954429
8 April413158467
9 April440963572
10 April468866727
11 April492271762
12 April5131861026
13 April5415931095
14 April5779961378
15 April61381071446
16 April67721241645
17 April72341351765
18 April76351431832
19 April81821591868
20 April86431761970
21 April94641922066
22 April100692092156
23 April108812242337
24 April114292372527
25 April122272532755
26 April131042692866
27 April136692813029
28 April143003013233
29 April151563073425
30 April158833614052
1 May173193854315
2 May181484174715
3 May192144404817
4 May205734625590
5 May218084865782
6 May232745266217
7 May239785646464
8 May255975947530
9 May281136187756
10 May295526398023
11 May310036688212
12 May323737068555
13 May337117378812
14 May362107709695
15 May3768180310155
16 May3903983410880
17 May4055587311341
18 May4277790311922
19 May4404293912489
20 May4620698613101
21 May48354101714155
22 May50969106715201
23 May53199110116653
24 May54620113317198
25 May56272116717482
26 May57701119718314
27 May59388122519142
28 May61411126020231
29 May63905131722305
30 May66564136624131
31 May69429150025271
1 Jun72678154326083
2 Jun76227159027110
3 Jun82287171728923
4 June85890179030128
5 June90602187831198
6 June95458195432581
7 June100687201833465
8 June105113209634355
9 June110065218935018
10 June116189229036308
11 June122574239438391
12 June128361248040247
13 June134667257450056
14 June140797267451735
15 June146254275153721
16 June150911287256390
17 June156875300558437
18 June162404314159215
19 June167956327861383
20 June173856341763504
21 June178892354267892
22 June182552360471458
23 June186682371673471
24 June190340379277754
25 June194068392081307
26 June196895398984168
27 June200832407386906
28 June205134414492624
29 June209337430498503
30 June2120084338100802
1 July2156794426104694
2 July2202394504113623
3 July2252834619125094
4 July2284744712129830
5 July2318184762131649
6 July2345094839134957
7 July2374894922140965
8 July2408464983145311
9 July2423865023149092
10 July2450675094153134
11 July2478035157156700
12 July2505695270161917
13 July2536045319170656
14 July2547555357172247
15 July2569095411177628
16 July2590695460182521
17 July2611695505197764
18 July2627975544201789
19 July2643855587204930
20 July2656295625206826
21 July2666475661209393
22 July2691915709213175
23 July2698615745215570
24 July2718875787236596
25 July2713175777237434
26 July2726855812237124
27 July2748025853242103
28 July2757995875242945
29 July2769425909245438
30 July2782465944246820
31 July2791405962247682
1 Aug2796996806248577
2 Aug2800295984248873
3 Aug2803115986249116
4 Aug2807726004251416
5 Aug2814936028255014
6 Aug2822496040256580
7 Aug2831326061258546
8 Aug2834326064258996
9 Aug2846606097260764
10 Aug2849386107261007
11 Aug2856206120262899
12 Aug2862946136263528
13 Aug2870346149265012
14 Aug2876436160265316
15 Aug2883196166266024
16 Aug2892156175269087
17 Aug2892786184269364
18 Aug2901506195270381
19 Aug2907626208272380
20 Aug2912796216273068
21 Aug2921746231275317
22 Aug2927656235275836
23 Aug2932616244276829
24 Aug2937116255278425
25 Aug2941936267278939
26 Aug2946386274279561
27 Aug2950536283279937
28 Aug2953726284280340
29 Aug2953726288280547
30 Aug2958496294280682
31 Aug2961496298280970
1 Sept2965906318281459
2 Sept2970146328281925
3 Sept2975126335282268
4 Sept2982056340282553
5 Sept2985096342285898
6 Sept2989036345286016
7 Sept2992336350286157
8 Sept2994146359286506
9 Sept2998236365287950
10 Sept3003716370288206
11 Sept3009556,373288,536
12 Sept3014816379289429
13 Sept3020206383289806
14 Sept3024246389290261
15 Sept3030896393290760
16 Sept3036346399291169
17 Sept3043866408291683
18 Sept3050316415292044
19 Sept3056716416292303
20 Sept3063046420292869
21 Sept3068866424293159
22 Sept3074186432293916
23 Sept3082176437294392
24 Sept3090156444294740
25 Sept3095816451295333
26 Sept3102756457295613
27 Sept3108446466296022
28 Sept3115166474296340
29 Sept3122636479296881
30 Sept3128066484297497
1 Oct3134316499298055
2 Oct3139846507298583
3 Oct3146166513298968
4 Oct3152606517299836
5 Oct3157276523300616
6 Oct3163516535301288
7 Oct3169346544302374
8 Oct3175956552302708
9 Oct3182666558303062
10 Oct3189326570303062
11 Oct3193176580304185
12 Oct3198486588304609
13 Oct3204636601305080
14 Oct3212186614305395
15 Oct3218116621305835
16 Oct3224526638306640
17 Oct3230196654307069
18 Oct3234526659307409
19 Oct3240846673308020
20 Oct3247446692308674
21 Oct3254806702309136
22 Oct3254806702309646
23 Oct3262166715310101
24 Oct3270636727310491
25 Oct3278956736311075
26 Oct3286026739311440
27 Oct3293756745311814
28 Oct3311086775312638
29 Oct3321866795313527
30 Oct3329936806314066
31 Oct3339706823314555
1 Nov335,0936835315016
2 Nov3362606849315555
3 Nov3375736867316060
4 Nov3388756893316665
5 Nov3402516923317086
6 Nov3417536943317898
7 Nov3431896968318417
8 Nov3448396977318881
9 Nov3464767000319431
10 Nov3481847021320065
11 Nov3499927055320849
12 Nov3522967092321563
13 Nov3544617109322414
14 Nov3569047141323225
15 Nov3590327160323824
16 Nov3611727193324834
17 Nov3633807230325788
18 Nov3659277525326674
19 Nov3686657561327542
20 Nov3715087603328931
21 Nov3741737662329828
22 Nov3769297696330885
23 Nov3798837744331760
24 Nov3828927803332974
25 Nov3861987843334392
26 Nov3893117897335881
27 Nov3923567942337553
28 Nov3951857985339810
29 Nov3980248025341423
30 Nov4004828091343286
1 Dec4033118166345365
2 Dec4068108205346951
3 Dec4100728260350305
4 Dec4131918303352529
5 Dec4164998361355012
6 Dec4202948398356542
7 Dec4231798487370474
8 Dec4261428547372271
9 Dec4292808603374301
10 Dec4323278653379092
11 Dec4350568724381298
12 Dec4384258796383000
13 Dec4407878832384719
14 Dec4432468905386333
15 Dec4459779010388598
16 Dec4485229080396591
17 Dec4514949164399852
18 Dec4546739250404501
19 Dec4571769330407405
20 Dec4589689392409085
21 Dec4606729474410937
22 Dec4628149557415352
23 Dec4650709668417134
24 Dec4672229668417134
25 Dec4694829816420489
26 Dec4713359874422132
27 Dec4733099929423892
28 Dec4750859992425495
29 Dec47724010047430113
30 Dec47971510105435073
31 Dec48217810176437229
1 Jan48436210258438974
2 Jan48663410311440660
3 Jan48852910350442457
4 Jan49047610409444360
5 Jan49259310461444393
6 Jan49507510511450515
7 Jan49751010558453828
8 Jan49951710598455445
9 Jan50241610644456969
10 Jan50429310676458371
11 Jan50670110717461977

Sixty-three hundred and six cases were reported between June 12 and June 13, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.
It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.
And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.
What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.
People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.
Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.

An earlier version of this graph was updated by Farhan Afsar.

54 Comments

  1. awaistariq510@gmail.com  March 23, 2020 8:18 pm/ Reply

    Very bad condition in pakistan so please all people be carefull

    • Anonymous  March 30, 2020 9:04 pm/ Reply

      Not so much bad as you are analyzing, think positive please,
      see what is happening in America…Allah will save us

      • Anonymous  April 19, 2020 5:37 pm/ Reply

        Surely Allah will protect us all. Amen (if we all pray and quit doing unethical acts in our homes and society.)
        hello brother facts cant be changed. be realistic and face the truth not just leaving everything behind.

      • Javeria  April 25, 2020 1:17 am/ Reply

        America is a large state with wide territory, relating our country with them is totally pointless. Our state is worse relating to what we have.

        • Anonymous  May 11, 2020 4:38 am/ Reply

          On 25th April relating our country with America was pointless, and now see the condition of super power.

  2. Muhammad Shahid  March 24, 2020 5:00 pm/ Reply

    I am requesting to government of Pakistan. Please complete lock down whole Pakistan. During currant situation of lock down mostly peoples are not doing stay at home. They are moving here and there in most cities. Iff situation remaining same then it is unable to control. So please take some more strict action and stop moving of people, crowds in city, towns, streets and offices, shops and etc. 40% to 70% People of Pakistan not getting serious and due to these peoples lock down will not control increasing numbers of corona infected people. I am requesting again to all honorable members of government please complete lock down whole country and save may Pakistan.

    40% TO 50% Peoples are un graduate about corona due to these peoples activities we will loose our whole country.

    Regards
    I Love Pakistan

    • Rahmat ullah  March 24, 2020 10:13 pm/ Reply

      Insha Allah we will win against this coronavirus

  3. Student of bukc  March 25, 2020 1:31 am/ Reply

    PLEASE BAN ONLINE CLASSES!!
    BAHRIA UNIVERSITY KARACHI CAMPUS IS ENFORCING ONLINE CLASSES DESPITE THE FACTS THE STUDENTS ARE NOT GETTING A SINGLE WORD

    • Lockdown Master  March 25, 2020 4:55 pm/ Reply

      students need a reason to run away from studies, they are giving a low rating for the video calling app just to get it banned on playstore so that they don’t have to study. No urge to adapt a new learning environment and grow, no interest in research and finding solutions, escapism is what these students prefer.

  4. Amir Psychologist  March 25, 2020 2:19 am/ Reply

    Plz care karain apni or Dusron ky or avoid karain milney jholney or Bahar nikalney say plzzzz
    Jo afrad Mashallah say iss virus say Recovered hogaye heen wo Vedio Message dain taky hope develop hoo thanks
    Complete follow karain govt Rules about this Virus issy Main Life Hey

  5. Ali  March 25, 2020 12:35 pm/ Reply

    AoA
    Dear all,
    It is time to show unity. We must united in the current prevailing situation of COVID-19 Pandemic. We must stay at home. The government should order to stay at home all their employees except pera-medical, law-enforcement ,and intelligent agencies. Otherwise the situation can get worse. For instance, if an employee who don’t have his own conveyance facility can use public transport to reach his/her office, in case of he/she get effect from a person(COVID-19 Patient) who is treveling with him. Then, he can effect his office, family, friends, relatives, and the whole nation. So, it is my humble request to all of you to STAY AT YOUR HOME please please and please…

  6. Irum Kashif  March 25, 2020 6:07 pm/ Reply

    May Allah keep us safe.

  7. Khan Zada wazir  March 25, 2020 6:50 pm/ Reply

    Pakistan is in initial stage of pandemic and God forbid if it spread in lower level of society in congested population and slums then it will become uncontrollable. It is therefore very important to control it in the initial stage which can only be done through complete lock down. Nothing will happen in two weeks to economy or food supply but spreading to explosive population will destroy everything. The PM is still giving the logic of low income people. But just imagine if the pandemic reach out to the poor community it will destroy the economy and food supply for long time.

  8. Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    YA ALLAH Reham Farma mere Moula Maaf kar de human
    aye mere Rab mere Tamam Muslmaan bhenon or bhaiyoon pe Rehman Farma (Ameen)
    or jitne bhi log is covoid 19 se infected hain inhaien sehat aata farma mere Moula
    Mere ALLAH rehman farma ! or tamam muslmaanon per reham kar

  9. Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 2:07 am/ Reply

    Assalam O Alikum to all my Brothers and Sisters!
    PLEASE PLEASE STAY AT HOME!
    It’s BASICALLY FOR ALL YOUR SAFETY AND HEALTH
    Do you know what does QUARANTINE means?????
    its basically means to stay at home and read Quran and pray to GOD Almighty Allah
    and remember one thing whiling offering prayers please do also prays for Good Healths for all the MUSLIMS Community
    JUST EVERYONE ATLEAST ASK ALLAH ONE TIME
    TO FORGIVE ALL THE MUSLIMS BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND BLESSES THEM WITH GOOD HEALTH !!
    (AMEEN)
    AND LAST BUT NOT THE LEAST
    APNAY GHRAON MAIN SURH-E-RAHMAN KI TALAWAT ZARROR LAGAYIEN!

  10. Saleem Sadi  March 27, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    Please control social distance at grocery and milk shop and give instruction to shop keeper for improvement during customer dealing.

  11. student of the intellect school (H. Aurangzeb)  March 27, 2020 7:19 pm/ Reply

    Assalam o alikum
    this is the time that we need to return toward our lord. we have to ask forgiveness and ask for His mercy. Allah shows us such times so that we can get back to Him. the only thing is that we should follow the preventive measures and belief in life after death. if we die in this outbreak, then we will be given the status of a shaheed, in sha Allah. also, we should remain healthy because the Apostle of Allah said ‘trust in Allah but tie your camel’.
    wa Assalam 🙂

  12. Muhammad Rashid  March 28, 2020 11:08 pm/ Reply

    why pakistan govt not doing sterlisation of streets, roads, etc etc like dubai?

  13. Aftab  March 29, 2020 5:02 pm/ Reply

    Pakistani government doing what they can it’s up to the people now to think and remain in there homes,InshAllah we will come out of this situation soon….Ameen

  14. Sohiab Ahmad  March 30, 2020 4:36 pm/ Reply

    Time to return to ALLAH and repent

  15. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 30, 2020 7:13 pm/ Reply

    Recheck the data. The number shown for 26th is for 25th.

  16. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 31, 2020 4:20 pm/ Reply

    The error in the graph needs to be corrected. It shows the 28th March twice. Any information is meaning ful only when it is correct.

  17. Ahmad  April 1, 2020 6:44 am/ Reply

    Do not show 1 week graph. It doesn’t help in noticing a pattern.

  18. employee  April 2, 2020 9:55 am/ Reply

    ye kaisa lock down hai private companies and industries are forcing labor to do their duties ,

  19. Anonymous  April 2, 2020 11:30 am/ Reply

    your’ll are speaking about lock down, But how to make sure that food and other essentials are being provided for especially for those who earn in form of daily wages. Lock down toh sub bol rahe hain. But just check out every nook and corner of the underdeveloped places in Pakistan people are starving. If they don’t die because of the virus they will however die with starvation. I see people giving donations and rations here and there and posting it on social media. But still those parts of the city/ country are still suffering. Lock down is the only way to beat the virus but the government has to make sure that people don’t starve to death !!!!!!

  20. Sheikh Abrar Saeed  April 2, 2020 12:40 pm/ Reply

    I think Al,ighty Allah is really merciful for the Pakistani peoples. By the grace of Almighty Allah, this time when we have short resources, the load of corona virus is according to our worth. No doubt, having really short resources, the Pakistani govt has taken proper steps in time. Usually The authorties rightly discourages people making get together nicely.I think till to now by the grace of Allah we Pakistani peopls are in a sufficient better position instead of developed world. So we should be continue safety cautions for saving our and others lives.We also take care about the hunger of the people lives in arronding us.

  21. Anonymous  April 2, 2020 7:08 pm/ Reply

    Unfortunately our leadership is quite immature to handle a crises like this. God bless us

  22. Mudassir Shah  April 2, 2020 11:21 pm/ Reply

    Hi Samaa Team,
    This is Mudassir Shah ,Web Developer. Your graphical analysis of COVID-19 tracking is quite well, but it’s needed to add the recovered cases as like deaths in top of the graph.
    Thanks for your consideration!

  23. Urooj  April 3, 2020 8:29 pm/ Reply

    I recomend govt must increase covid testing faster track

  24. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 3, 2020 10:18 pm/ Reply

    Number as of 3rd April on the graph is incorrect.. It should be 2547 instead of 2463.

  25. sana ullah khan  April 4, 2020 12:10 am/ Reply

    coronavirus is not spreading in pakistan so fast. in europe it is spreading very very fast. pakistani ppl have good immune system and the recovery from this virus in pakistan is great. this virus is more dangerous to those countries which do not suffer from malaria. african countries and sub continent are safe . inshAllah

  26. Khalil Hasan  April 9, 2020 1:33 am/ Reply

    The number of new cases between Apr 6 and 7 is stated to be 557 which is incorrect. The current number is 586 as shown on the graph.

  27. Azeem  April 9, 2020 9:51 pm/ Reply

    Stay at home and be safe and keep safe your family.

  28. Faisal  April 10, 2020 10:23 am/ Reply

    Dear Samaa team,

    Great chart above, is it possible to have similar chart, but province wise?

    Thanks

  29. Ahmed  April 11, 2020 4:05 am/ Reply

    Hi saama,

    Your graphical analysis helpful to track situation of COVID-19 but add more graph like (cities wise, area wise) that people are aware which area most affected by COVID-19 it can be more helpfull to people avoid to go out if there area are affected.

  30. Khalil Hasan  April 13, 2020 8:16 pm/ Reply

    Why not updated for April 12?

  31. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 14, 2020 8:07 pm/ Reply

    WHY THE GRAPH HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED AFTER 11TH APRIL/

  32. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 16, 2020 1:50 am/ Reply

    PLEASE AD A LINE FOR THGE TOTAL RECOVERED AND DEATHS TO GIVE A COMPREHENSIVE IMAGE.

  33. Khalil Hasan  April 17, 2020 4:42 pm/ Reply

    Why it is not updated promptly?

  34. nadeem  April 18, 2020 11:38 am/ Reply

    Mukhtareya halat buhat khrab hn karo bahar na niklo ****** govt sahi figure nahy batarhi

  35. M. Kamran  April 18, 2020 12:43 pm/ Reply

    لَا اِلٰہَ اِلَّا اَنْتَ سُبْحَانَکَ اِنِّیْ کُنْتُ مِنَ الظَّالِمِیْنَ
    zada sy zada pharhy Allah ham sab ki mushkil ko asan kary ameen

  36. Salman  April 23, 2020 2:03 pm/ Reply

    In Pakistan this virus spread just due to ego of our beloved selected Prime Minister, in his opinion from day first lock isn’t solution, so he tried everything politically, economically to ruin struggle of complete lockdown.

    His whole garbage team tried to defend his action, how poor people live in this circumstances, ohh bhae where is your Rs 1.2-trillion package , where is IMF 1.4B $ package , where is other funds etc ??? Distribute these Amt to those people, this is the responsibility of state to make sure those people should have basic necessities.

    Actually they want Pakistani people deaths to explore and asking more Aids from world.

    He has nothing agenda except asking money from the world “International Bhikari” or making fool and collect more money from Pakistani people.

  37. Anonymous  April 29, 2020 4:10 am/ Reply

    Please avoid from crowd and stay home stay safe

  38. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  May 4, 2020 3:35 pm/ Reply

    I strongly sugget that the treand chart of the deaths as well as those recovered should also be shown along with the the new cases to provide a better picture.

  39. Usman  May 4, 2020 6:34 pm/ Reply

    Consider the following, as of today, the forth of may:

    The number of cases in India: ~50,000
    The number of cases in Iran:~100,000
    China is where it all began.

    Now having said all this, consider Pakistan borders all three nations, and the number of cases confirmed are about 20,000. I think compared toother nations, we have a pretty good handle on things.

  40. Hafiz Allah Mehr  May 9, 2020 10:38 am/ Reply

    اللہ ہم سب کومعاف فماۓ آمین۔ زیادہ سے زیادہ وقت عبادت میں گزاریں۔اللہ سے مدد مانگیں۔
    ڈاکٹروں اور حکومتی احکامات پر سختی سے عمل کریں۔ اللہ خودکشی کرنے والوں کی مدد نہیں کرتا بلکہ ان سے ناراض ہوتا ہے۔
    ہم رسول اللہ (ص) سے زیادہ عبادات کی حفاظت کرنے والے نہیں ہو سکنے۔ جو رعایتیں اللہ نے ہمیں اپنے رسول کے ذریعے سے دی ہیں ان میں حکمت ہے۔ ان رعایتوں کا فایٔدہ اٹھیٔں۔
    اللہ ہماری مدد فرماۓ۔ آمین۔

  41. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  May 14, 2020 7:40 am/ Reply

    The plotting of graph does seem to be correct for May 13 relative to May 12

  42. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  May 23, 2020 7:10 pm/ Reply

    WHY NO UPDATE FOR FIVE DAYS?

  43. Hassan Shah  May 23, 2020 11:10 pm/ Reply

    Your site is very informative but there is update after 18th May. Please update. It would be good to see similar data about the recoveries

    • Mahim Maher  May 24, 2020 9:54 am/ Reply

      Thank you for the feedback. We will be factoring this in.

  44. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  June 8, 2020 8:42 pm/ Reply

    Why the graph is not being updated on daily basis for over a week?

  45. Muhammad Khalil Hasan  June 15, 2020 2:50 am/ Reply

    I fail to understand why the data and graph is not updated on daily basis. A week late informations looses its value and purpose.

  46. Anonymous  June 25, 2020 10:16 am/ Reply

    The old version of graph was good that showed daily new cases in separate column. Now one needs a calculator.

  47. Anonymous  July 8, 2020 10:06 am/ Reply

    Good

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

