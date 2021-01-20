Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in Sindh

The province reported 1,162 new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in Sindh

Photo: AFP

Listen
Another 13 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Wednesday. In a statement, Shah said 1,162 new cases, including 973 from Karachi, were reported in the province. The virus has so far claimed 3,843 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 8,573 active cases. Of them, 859 are in critical condition. Currently 18,482 patients are under treatment in Sindh, according to the chief minister. Of them, 17,519 are in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 951 in different hospitals. The chief minister has urged people to follow the SOPs and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh

Another 13 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Wednesday.

In a statement, Shah said 1,162 new cases, including 973 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 3,843 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 8,573 active cases. Of them, 859 are in critical condition.

Currently 18,482 patients are under treatment in Sindh, according to the chief minister. Of them, 17,519 are in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 951 in different hospitals.

The chief minister has urged people to follow the SOPs and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Sindh, Karachi, Lockdown, COVID19
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.