Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in Sindh

Another 13 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Wednesday.

In a statement, Shah said 1,162 new cases, including 973 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 3,843 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 8,573 active cases. Of them, 859 are in critical condition.

Currently 18,482 patients are under treatment in Sindh, according to the chief minister. Of them, 17,519 are in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 951 in different hospitals.

The chief minister has urged people to follow the SOPs and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.