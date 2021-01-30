Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines to reach Pakistan Sunday, NCOC clarifies

A special plane will fly from Pakistan to China on Sunday to bring the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, the National Command and Operation Centre said.

There was some confusion because on Thursday, the national health ministry said the flight would leave on Saturday.

All necessary measures for vaccine storage, distribution and administration are in place in Islamabad, according to the NCOC.

The administration strategy for the initial tranche across all provinces has been finalised.

China has donated 500,000 vaccines to Pakistan, officials from the national health ministry said Thursday.

These will only be given to the frontline health workers, they added. The vaccine will be rolled out starting next week.

The NCOC has already released details of Pakistan’s vaccination plan for COVID-19.

A vaccine nerve centre has been established at the NCOC which will coordinate with provincial and district-level adult vaccination centres.