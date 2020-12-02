Sindh reports six deaths, 1,983 new coronavirus cases

Another six people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Wednesday.

The virus has so far claimed 2,968 lives in the province, CM Shah said in a statement. The province reported 1,983 new coronavirus cases, including 1,702 from Karachi.

The number of active cases in Sindh stands at 20,481. Of them, 712 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 8am to 8pm, but they must remain closed on weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, sports facilities, shrines, cinemas and theatres have also been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has prohibited weddings in closed spaces too. Only weddings at open spaces, with a maximum of 200 guests, are allowed in the province.

Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.